Arcade Fire To Headline the Final Night of Summerfest

One of the biggest, grandest, most acclaimed indie-rock acts of the new millennium, Arcade Fire will headline the final night of Summerfest, the festival announced this morning. The band will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 8, with a "special guest" opener that has yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9, 2018 at noon through Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The Montreal band is coming off of a bit of a humbling year that saw their latest album, Everything Now, get largely shrugged off by critics and an audacious, satirical promotional campaign for the album blow up in their faces. But that doesn't undo their previous accomplishments (including a 2011 Album of the Year Grammy for The Suburbs), and smart money says Everything Now's dancier tracks sound pretty remarkable in an outdoor arena. And as concert announcements go, this one is long overdue: Arcade Fire haven't played a show in Milwaukee since 2004, when they headlined Mad Planet.