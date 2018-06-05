Backline Has Begun Accepting Applications For its Inaugural $20,000 Grants and Mentorship Sessions

This spring Radio Milwaukee made waves when it announced Backline, an initiative in partnership with the Milwaukee accelerator gener8tor that will provide $20,000 grants to four area bands or musicians as part of an intensive 12-week mentorship program. The program is accepting applications now through June 25 at Backline's website.

Details on the selection process and criteria can be found on the application page. The gist: In addition to living within the seven-county Greater Milwaukee area, applicants must be serious about pursuing a full-time career in music. The program will run Aug. 3-Nov. 17, and applicants are expected to dedicate about 20-40 hours a week to the accelerator, though those hours can be flexed to accommodate participants’ individual schedules.

According to a press release, “The program will be split into three main sections: ‘create,’ ‘connect’ and ‘plan.’ During the create phase, musicians will spend time in the studio to create music and develop their projects. During connect, artists will receive introductions to mentors and industry experts both locally and nationally. The plan phase helps guide artists through a 12-month plan to develop their careers and will equip them with tools to navigate the business of the music industry.”

After running its initial accelerator session this year, Backline plans to offer two next year. The organization will also host free quarterly workshops open to public about issues related to the music industry. It held its first last week on booking and touring at Radio Milwaukee Studios. You can watch the video of it on Backline’s Facebook page.