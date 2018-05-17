Collections of Colonies of Bees Announce a New Album, Share the Song "Ruins"

The Milwaukee post-rock institution Collections of Colonies of Bees has gone through many iterations over the last 20 years, each of which had its own distinct sound. The band's latest is at once its most radical and most accessible yet. With singer-songwriter Marielle Allschwang in the fold, the group is no longer primarily an instrumental outfit, and their music is more wide-open than ever before—much closer in spirit to the grandiose pop spirit of Volcano Choir's magnificent second album Repave than the elliptical experimentations the Bees were better known for. It feels like a completely new beginning.

Today Polyvinyl announced that it'll release the next Collections of Colonies of Bees album, a seven-song set called HAWAII, this July, and they've shared a song from it, "Ruins," a highlight from the band's recent live shows. If it's any indication of what the new album holds, be prepared for a knockout.

