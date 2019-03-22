Jennifer Lopez is Officially Headlining Summerfest

Last month People magazine quietly broke the news that Jennifer Lopez would play Summerfest on Wednesday, July 3, as part of her latest tour—news that slipped under the local radar in part because, well, People magazine isn't really a trusted source of concert announcements. But today Summerfest made it official: Lopez is headlining the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, on a tour that will commemorate her 50th birthday.
Here are more details from the press release:
Fans can anticipate a signature Jennifer Lopez show each night - the It’s My Party Tour will feature a nonstop party mix of Jennifer’s new and classic anthems, showstopping choreography and dancers, dazzling wardrobe, jawdropping technology and set design, and all of the glamour and wow-factor fans have come to expect of Jenny from the Block.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.
Lopez has unmatched global appeal with a remarkable longstanding career spanning across music, film, television, fashion, and more. Her previous Dance Again World Tour sold over 1 million tickets, her films have brought in over $3.3 billion in worldwide box office receipts, and last year she concluded her highly successful All I Have Las Vegas residency. Her residency grossed more than 100 million during the three-year run, leading to the public’s excitement for her first US headlining tour.