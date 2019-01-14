Ladies Rock Milwaukee Returns For a Fifth Year

Ladies Rock Milwaukee, the adult offshoot of the popular Girls Rock Milwaukee rock 'n' roll bootcamp, is returning for a fifth year. Registration opens Feb. 8. All women, transgender and gender non-conforming people age 18 or older are welcome to participate, regardless of experience or skill level.

The complete press release from Ladies Rock Milwaukee is below. For a first-hand account of what the experience is like, you can read Lauren Keene's article about her time in the 2017 program. "It might seem impossible to teach a newbie an instrument in three days, but the instrument instructors were especially patient," she wrote. "One of my fondest memories of the camp was being told by Lindsay Degroot (of Fox Face) that she didn’t pick up a guitar until she was 25. Milwaukee music lovers may know that Fox Face recently returned from a European tour; I immediately felt like anything was possible, and my dreams could come true, too."