Ladies Rock Milwaukee Returns For a Fifth Year

Ladies Rock Milwaukee, the adult offshoot of the popular Girls Rock Milwaukee rock 'n' roll bootcamp, is returning for a fifth year. Registration opens Feb. 8. All women, transgender and gender non-conforming people age 18 or older are welcome to participate, regardless of experience or skill level.
The complete press release from Ladies Rock Milwaukee is below. For a first-hand account of what the experience is like, you can read Lauren Keene's article about her time in the 2017 program. "It might seem impossible to teach a newbie an instrument in three days, but the instrument instructors were especially patient," she wrote. "One of my fondest memories of the camp was being told by Lindsay Degroot (of Fox Face) that she didn’t pick up a guitar until she was 25. Milwaukee music lovers may know that Fox Face recently returned from a European tour; I immediately felt like anything was possible, and my dreams could come true, too."
Ladies Rock Milwaukee (LRM)—a three-day music day camp for women, transgender and gender non-conforming folks of any identity aged 18+ years—is kicking off its fifth year.
The 2019 LRM camp will take place June 21–23 at the UWM-Helen Zelazo Center and Miramar Theater in Milwaukee, WI. Camper and volunteer registration opens Feb. 8, with a registration kick-off party at Blackbird Bar, from 5–9 pm, which will include DJs and an opportunity for to learn more about camp. All interested participants and volunteers are encouraged to attend. Online camper and volunteer registration also opens Feb. 8 at www.ladiesrockmke.org.
LRM is an intensive music camp for individuals of all skill levels. During camp, participants receive small-group instruction on chosen instruments, attend workshops and practice with their bands with the goal of performing an original song at a capstone showcase.
LRM is committed to fostering independent thinking, building self-esteem and bridging cultural and social divides in a supportive community of peers and mentors. LRM is dedicated to providing a safe space to explore music through creative collaboration, self-expression and technical development.
LRM began in 2014 and is the older-sister camp to Girls Rock Milwaukee.
For additional information about LRM, visit www.ladiesrockmke.org.
Contact: mail@ladiesrockmke.org