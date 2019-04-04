Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Entire 2019 Tour, Including Summerfest Gig

Summerfest just lost its Fourth of July headliner. Ozzy Osbourne, who had been scheduled to headline the festival's American Family Insurance Amphitheater that night, announced that he has postponed all of his 2019 tour dates until next year.

"Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for his rescheduled concert during Summerfest 2020 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater," Summerfest wrote in a press release. "Refunds are available from the original point of purchase."

Osbourne fell at his Los Angeles home while recovering from pneumonia, aggravating injuries from a 2003 ATV accident that required surgery last month. He will remain under doctor’s care in Los Angeles.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates," Osbourne said in a statement. "Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”