Radio Milwaukee Will Help 10 Milwaukee Acts Film Their Tiny Desk Contest Submissions

× Expand Courtesy Radio Milwaukee

NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts are a dream gig for musicians hoping to reach NPR's devoted national audience, but they're harder to apply for than most realize. That performance that seemed so special in your head suddenly seems a lot less so when it's filmed on an iPhone in your friend's living room.

That's why 88Nine Radio Milwaukee is lending Milwaukee artists a hand. The station is volunteering to help 10 area bands or solo artists submit to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, where winners get to play a Tiny Desk Concert and perform on an NPR Music tour. Artists selected by Radio Milwaukee will be provided a sound engineer, videographers and a desk to film their song at—Music Director Justin Barney's, pictured above.

Interested artists can fill out a quick online form to apply by Thursday, March 28 at noon. The video shoots will take place this Saturday, March 30, from noon to 5 p.m., with each session lasting 30 minutes and including two recorded takes.

Best of luck to everybody who applies. You can enjoy a recent standout Tiny Desk Concert from Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 below.