The Chainsmokers Will Play Fiserv Forum in November

The Chainsmokers are coming back to Milwaukee. The Grammy-winning electronic outfit will play the Fiserv Forum on Nov. 10, as part of their just-announced 41-date "World War Joy" tour. They'll be supported by 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. CST. "Additionally, The Chainsmokers will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with Alex and Drew immediately following soundcheck, specially designed merchandise and more," according to a press release.

The group's latest single "Who Do You Love," featuring 5 Seconds of Summer, is below, along with the complete dates for the tour.