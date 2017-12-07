This Week on The Disclaimer: Alpine Valley, Pokemon and Shake Shack

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the reopening of Alpine Valley. Well, celebrating may not be the word. The venue announced it will return next year after taking 2017 off, but the winds don't exactly seem to be at its back. Can it survive in the long haul? Then Matt gives us an update on the city's idiotic Pokemon lawsuit, which hopefully puts the matter to rest forever, and we wonder why the whole city is so worked up about Shake Shack. We close by looking at this year's unusually interesting cast of Grammy nominees.

You can stream the episode below. As always, feel free to let us know what you think. Weigh in on our Facebook page, and subscribe to the Disclaimer on iTunes.