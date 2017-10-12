This Week on The Disclaimer: Getting Spooky at the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of spooky cultural chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we learn about the weird and wonderful world of Bigfoot hunting from Tea Krulos, founder of the rapidly growing Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, which runs this weekend Friday through Sunday. Krulos runs down the many colorful events and discusses his 2015 book that inspired the conference (Monster Hunters). Also discussed: antagonizing ghosts, having sex with ghosts, the ethics of killing a Bigfoot and whether or not Krulos actually believes in any of this stuff.

