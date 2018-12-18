Travis Scott Will Make Good on His Postponed Fiserv Forum Show on Feb. 22

Travis Scott's planned show at the Fiserv Forum on Dec. 9 was postponed on short notice this month, but now we have a make-up date. The rapper will perform on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, as part of the second leg of his “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour, the venue announced today.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
Here are some more details from the press release:
“Travis Scott’s production on ‘Astroworld’ cannot be missed and will certainly give you goosebumps,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We are happy to announce his rescheduled date of Feb. 22, 2019 in a performance that will leave you stargazing.”
Produced by Live Nation and presented by Apple Music, the tour follows a hugely successful first leg in 2018 and kicks off Friday, Jan. 25, in Vancouver, as Travis plays 28 shows before concluding on March 24 in Charlotte. All three postponed shows from the previous leg, (Milwaukee, Hartford and Tampa), have been rescheduled and tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date and are on sale now.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 10 p.m. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including First On Floor access, great seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Fans who have previously purchased merch will receive an exclusive code via email granting them access to the official merch presale HERE on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The Houston rapper's live shows have become the stuff of legend with Billboard writing, "Travis Scott's penchant for raging, off-the-wall live shows have become an essential part of his career." Speaking about the early shows of the first leg of the "ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE" tour, Complex says, "this show is worth whatever effort you have to put forth to catch it."