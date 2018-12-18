Travis Scott Will Make Good on His Postponed Fiserv Forum Show on Feb. 22

Travis Scott's planned show at the Fiserv Forum on Dec. 9 was postponed on short notice this month, but now we have a make-up date. The rapper will perform on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, as part of the second leg of his “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour, the venue announced today.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Here are some more details from the press release: