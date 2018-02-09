Vincent VanGREAT Unleashes on His Latest Single "Hot $h!t"

× Expand Cover art: Dana Coppafeel

Coming off an eventful 2017 that saw him perform on Eric Andre's comedy tour and claim the Radio Milwaukee Music Award Song of the Year honors for his track with Bo Triplex "A Message," Milwaukee rapper Vincent VanGREAT lets loose on his fuming latest single "Hot $h!T." Over a fiery, self-produced beat that calls back to some of hardest cuts of the '90s from guys like Jeru the Damaja and Capone-N-Noreaga, Van Great likens himself to Ric Flair, brags about buying seafood at Metro Market and calls out doubters and crooked cops, accompanied by some showy turntable scratches from DJ One L.

We're excited to share the track, which you can stream below.