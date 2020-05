× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Michael Dargan Sean Michael Dargan

Not one to sing the COVID-19 blues, Madison’s Sean Michael Dargan has released a song resolving to not take the little things for granted, to “make art just for art’s sake again” and “do yoga with my wife again,” when the pandemic is over. The wistful, minor-key “The Bright Side of the Virus” points to better days ahead. It also demonstrates how artists are making use of their time in lockdown, continuing to create.

Stream "The Brights Side of the Virus" here.