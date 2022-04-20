Shepherd Setlist: April 20, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Grace Weber Featuring Mudy – “414”

Grace Weber teamed up with Mudy for an R&B-soul love letter to Milwaukee. The song celebrates our city, with Weber, singing about being shaped by hometown love as she’s side-by-side with her significant other. Mudy hops in about finding a real one of her own, never feeling alone as long as they’re in the comfort of the city. Grace Weber and Mudy are doing Milwaukee proud, and their collaboration culminates in a delightful ode bursting with grace and passion. (Ben Slowey)

Getawaydriver – “East”

Producer getawaydriver dropped a single at the end of March, and it’s an absolute gem. “East” is a track that grows around a simple loop, and gets progressively more exciting from there. A slow build leads to an absolutely perfectly executed beat drop, and the party is on from that point. Never one to settle, the track continues to progress from there into a breakdown, deconstructing the biggest part of the beat on the way out. It’s a great bit of sonic storytelling from the producer, and definitely one you should check out. (Allen Halas)

Paperstacks Featuring Felix Ramsey – “You”

Hip hop artist PaperStacks enlisted Felix Ramsey for a new single. Stacks is in his feelings here, assuring his woman that she’s the only one he’s playing for and that there’s no one else he’d want by his side. Ramsey brings the luscious backing vocals that complement Stacks’ emotional depth as he’s pouring his heart out. It’s a profoundly moving track from PaperStacks and Felix Ramsey that makes no compromises in its honest message. (Ben Slowey)

Elliott – Abundance of the Heart

Elliott’s new EP, Abundance of the Heart has three tracks, but it doesn’t take you more than a few seconds of the opener, “Who We Kidding” to win you over. With an authentic flow over some chilled out beats, you know exactly what you’re getting from this one, and the feeling is right from start to finish. The flow feels so natural when Elliott gets to the microphone, and the bars are plentiful as well. The subject matter touches on the internal conflicts that he has, as well as a difficult relationship, and nothing feels embellished for the look. Elliott is an emcee to watch for sure, and you can get a sample with this project.

Alley Eyes – “Night Sirens”

Alternative rockers Alley Eyes have a new single out. With a psychedelic edge and garage-tinged vigor, the song is about an intimate affair with a woman who’s got an infectious hold over you. She’s not good for you yet you can’t help but remain locked in her grasp. It’s got that mysterious, dancing-with-danger sensibility that would fit right in a Tarantino movie. We hope to hear more from Alley Eyes in the near future. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

May 20 – Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Hi I’m Ghost, Phiso, AKVMA at The Rave

June 8 – Archers, Gold Steps, Tiny Voices, In Cursive at X-Ray Arcade

June 10 – Des Rocs, The Blue Stones at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 11 – Nerf Herder at X-Ray Arcade

June 19 – Radioactivity, Bad Sports, Dusk at X-Ray Arcade

July 9 – The Acacia Strain, Maleviolence, I Am, 156/Silence at X-Ray Arcade

July 21 – Chase Matthew at The Rave

August 5 – Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at The Riverside Theater

September 2 – Neko Case at The Pabst Theater

September 7 – Skweezy Jibbs at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 7 – KMFDM, Chant at The Rave