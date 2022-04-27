Shepherd Setlist: April 27, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Hurt Alwys – “Room 77”

Electronic pop artist Hurt Alwys recently released his first single of the year. With a throbbing synthpop beat and an infectious hook, this song is about wanting another chance to make a relationship work after it fell apart once. The cover art depicts a “new game” arcade screen, which is a clever vehicle for the song’s message about giving things another go. Hurt Alwys is bringing a unique touch to pop music, like this track. (Ben Slowey)

Nae&I – “Make Believe”

On their third single, Nae&I are headed straight to the club for “Make Believe.” Combining elements of pop and house music, the track is dominated by overpowering bass and pitched up synths that give everything a larger than life feel. The lyrics deal with the delusions of a relationship, desperate to try and make things work before ultimately falling apart. The beat is inescapable, though, making it a surefire success if given the right setting. “Make Believe” is a different side to Nae&I’s sound, and while things get sonically figured out, you can check out the new track. (Allen Halas)

The Move – “2 Fast 2 Serious”

The Move is back with a new single, and he’s going full throttle on “2 Fast 2 Serious.” Incorporating samples from Tokyo Drift and with engines revving, the singer makes it apparent that he’s getting to his dreams by any means necessary, and when he’s in go mode, there’s no slowing down. Despite the big sound of the beat, The Move keeps things smooth with his vocals, harmonizing about getting to the money, and demonstrating a poise and composure by doing so. The Move has had a few singles that have made some noise, including this new cut. (Allen Halas)

Cam Will – Not Playing Fair

Hip hop artist Cam Will is out with a new two-piece. On lead single “Oh Well” he’s expressing being done with fake people and looking out for those that wouldn’t do the same for him; all he can say is “oh well.” “IYKYK” finds him looking inwardly, staying calm and collected as he watches people fighting over what’s his. Cam Will is looking out for himself as he remains perplexed by how people treat others just to feel important with Not Playing Fair. (Ben Slowey)

Dres - Way II High

Hip hop artist Dres dropped a new EP this past week. Over four tracks he manages to pull off a different vibration each time; “Everyday Winning” is a flex-filled banger about hustling. The title track is a celebration of weed and its benefits, “Beat Friend” is dedicated to Dres’ wife, and “Stay Woke” is an empowerment anthem. Covering all the bases, Dres showcases his versatility with this EP, cementing that he’s a force to be reckoned with. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

April 30 – Clare McCullough, Simplified Characters, Joey and the Knives at Cactus Club

May 2 – New Candys, You Win!!! at Cactus Club

May 7 – Dre Llamo, DJ Brotha Z, Korbel Papi at The Miramar Theatre

May 12 – Dizzy Randoms, KoBe, T-Boy Dream Boy at Cactus Club

May 13 – J.E. Sunde, Chris Porterfield at Cactus Club

May 14 – RLYR, High Gallows, Zipper, Nicholas Elert at X-Ray Arcade

May 24 – Chihei Hatakeyama, Jordan Reyes at Cactus Club

June 4 – Key Glock at The Rave

June 9 – Café Racer, Cabeza De Chivo at Cactus Club

June 24 – Joshua Ray Walker, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers at Cactus Club

June 26 – Nordista Freeze, Late Nite Laundry at Cactus Club

June 29 – Sacred Skin, Pixel Grip, Choke Chain at Cactus Club

August 17 – The Toasters, Something To Do, Highball Holiday at X-Ray Arcade

August 25 – Joe Pera at The Pabst Theater

September 6 – Il Divo at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 25 – Apocalyptica, Leprous, Wheel at The Rave

October 4 – Testament, Exodus, Death Angel at The Rave

October 6 – Hippo Campus, Chai at The Riverside Theater