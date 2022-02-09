Shepherd Setlist: Feb. 9, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Camden – “Seminary Woods”

Camden have a new video out from their recently released “Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music” album, and they’ve stripped things down for “Seminary Woods.” The song is intimate, with just BJ Seidel and his guitar setting the scene. It’s an emotional reflection on the world, and the passing time during the pandemic, with lines that hit home about the seasons changing in an unprecedented time. The video focuses on Seidel and his family, spending some time frequenting the woods. There’s a lot of layers to the song when you think about it, and it’s another exceptional moment in the grand scheme of the album. (Allen Halas)

PaperStacks – “Real Love / 40 Love”

After a 2021 that saw only single releases, PaperStacks is back to business on “Real Love/40 Love.” The track features two sections, with Stacks being appreciative at the beginning for everything that he’s received so far, and ultimately getting competitive on the back half of the record. For as humble as he can come off during one side of things, he’s just as petty and admits it on the “40 Love” side of things. It’s an interesting duality that has already played out in some of his previous releases, as well. Look for a big 2022 from PaperStacks, but don’t cross him. (Allen Halas)

Social Caterpillar – “(Distance) Hurting / Healing”

Psych-chamber folk band Social Caterpillar are out with a new EP. Consisting of two songs, this release touches on trauma and coping. “Bleed Tonight” is about growing up in an abusive household while “Closer to Closure” is like a love letter to oneself, acknowledging the pain that remains while also acknowledging how far you’ve come. The songs are coupled powerfully together, sorting through visceral emotions and haunting memories as best as one can. All proceeds from the release are going to the Milwaukee Women’s Center. (Ben Slowey)

Trixie Mattel Featuring Shakey Graves – “This Town”

Milwaukee’s beloved drag queen Trixie Mattel released a new single recently in collaboration with Americana artist Shakey Graves. It’s an acoustic tune about small town blues; you either never settle down or you never come home. Mattel takes the first two verses while Graves has the third, swapping tales of honest feelings before they harmonize so delicately in the chorus. Some grow detached from where they grew up but there’s always a piece of it that lives rent free with you; others never leave and they ponder whether those who left ever look back. Trixie Mattel and Shakey Graves gently lay out the duality with “This Town.” (Ben Slowey)

Mo’City – “Uncle Willie Son 2”

Mo’City has a new single out, and he’s got a renewed confidence on “Uncle Willie Son 2.” The track has a beat that feels like triumph, and you can tell that City is in his bag, mixing up bars and harmonics like he can do no wrong on the microphone. You can hear the comfort in his delivery, an essential trait for an emcee to be great. Mo’City is certainly aware of his status within the city’s rap scene, but isn’t afraid to deliver the rapid fire bars to prove himself to the doubters. There’s something special in the making for Mo’City if he keeps this momentum up. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

February 25 – Convert at Sabbatic

March 12 – We Banjo 3 at Riverside Theater

March 13 – Tall Heights at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 19 – 500 Miles To Memphis, The DUI’s, Lost Orange Cat at Cactus Club

March 20 – Stars Hollow, Glacier Veins, Salt Creek, Barely Civil, Tiny Voices at X-Ray Arcade

March 24 – Korine at X-Ray Arcade

March 26 – Stray Bullets, Virgin Whores, Menstral Tramps at Last Rites

April 10 – Mom Rock, Honey Creek at X-Ray Arcade

May 6 – Darrell Scott at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 13 – Iration, Tropidelic, Kash’d Out at The Rave

May 13 – Needtobreathe at Riverside Theater

May 20 – La Santa Cecilia, Lupita Infante at Pabst Theater

June 10 – Mess Esque at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 15 – Jeff Rosenstock at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 3 – IDLES at Riverside Theater