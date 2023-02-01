Shepherd Setlist: February 1, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Spider Creek Featuring LOVEPeso, Saintre, Keyba and Makata – “Up All Night”

Self-proclaimed “genre-fluid” act Spider Creek has been piquing the interest of Milwaukee’s music scene as of late, and their recent single featuring LOVEPeso, Saintre, Keyba and Makata shows you why. “Up All Night” is full of bass-bumping energy, but there’s a mellow hook that feels pop and R&B-adjacent, and verses to match the up-tempo track. It’s a song about staying up all night with a significant other (or lover for the night,) but it might as well be about staying up and partying with the speed that they tear through the song. Spider Creek is dead set on just making music that sounds good, and as it turns out, there’s still desire for that. (Allen Halas)

×

Clementine – “Recall”

Pop punk-emo rockers Clementine have a new single out. This one’s about ex-lovers and the parts of yourselves that you give and take in a relationship. You end up not liking who you’ve become after the fact as you try filling the void and feel sorry for yourself. The melody fits the somber nature of the song, eventually building up into a loud cry for companionship. Clementine bring a storm of breakup sadness with “Recall.” (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://clem.bandcamp.com/track/recall">Recall by Clementine</a>

Murphy Kaye – “Spinning”

Singer/songwriter Murphy Kaye has a new single out, and she makes indecisiveness sound appealing on “Spinning.” The song comes from the perspective of a relationship at a crossroads, but the ultimatum for a lover to stay or go as they please. The track is built around a shining acoustic guitar and a bouncing bass line, but Murphy Kaye’s songwriting is the true star here. Be on the lookout for more from her in the near future, and indulge in the indecisive with “Spinning” (Ben Slowey)

×

Quotes From Movies – “Navy Blue Crewneck”

While Milwaukee may still be in the cold winter of 2023, Quotes From Movie transport you to the summers of a bygone era with their retrofitted pop jam, “Navy Blue Crewneck.” With an upbeat, jangly feel, and dreamy synths to boot, the song is about young love and everything that it entails. A fast-paced crush gets described in detail, all set to a melody that you can’t help but dance along to. “Navy Blue Crewneck” sounds like the best throwback pop classics, but with a theme and warmth that is ultimately timeless. Go find your prom date and awkwardly dance with them to “Navy Blue Crewneck.” (Allen Halas)

×

Tomatillo – Tomatillo

Jazz-rockers Tomatillo disbanded some time ago, but not before they recorded a three-song EP that’s finally out. These songs touch on adversity, love and personal experiences that others won’t quite understand, driven by melodies that have lots of personality and passionate vocals that project from the soul. (Ben Slowey)

×

Concert Announcements

February 5 – Buffalo Nichols, Stephen Hull at Cactus Club (two shows)

February 11 – Lady Cannon, Beams, Cedarwell at Cactus Club

February 26 – Adorner, Moonglow, Sleepersound at Cactus Club

March 3 – Manic Focus, Menert at the Miramar Theatre

March 4 – Manic Focus, Jaenga at the Miramar Theatre

March 9 – Natl Park Srvc, Latchkey Kids at X-Ray Arcade

March 10 – Skeemuh, Wxstedfxntxsy, Deltav, Palsy at the Miramar Theatre

March 23 – Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 26 – Future and Friends at Fiserv Forum

March 27 – Vision Video, Urban Heat, Goth Barge at X-Ray Arcade

April 9 – Masked Wolf at The Rave

April 20 – Twen at Cactus Club

April 26 – The String Cheese Incident at Riverside Theater

April 29 – Shinedown, Three Days Grace, From Ashes to New at Fiserv Forum

April 30 – Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Smoking Popes, Scam Likely at Pabst Theater

May 13 – The Wood Brothers, Shovels & Rope at Riverside Theater

May 24 – Hot Chip at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 26-28 – Milwaukee Metalfest at The Rave

June 7 – Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, Del Amitri at BMO Pavilion

June 10 – Joseph at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 16 – Pansy Division, Bev Rage & the Drinks at X-Ray Arcade

June 29 – Dave Matthews Band at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

June 30 – Odesza, Bonobo, Drama at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 6 – Sparks at Pabst Theater

July 10 – The Dead South, Corb Lund at The Rave

October 10 – Bonnie Raitt at Riverside Theater