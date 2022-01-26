Shepherd Setlist: Jan. 26, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Gold Steps Featuring Thief Club – “Stay The Same”

Gold Steps are a new one you should know. They recently relocated from Austin to Milwaukee and deliver power pop-punk energy. Their latest single is a collaboration with Thief Club and rips on about getting over a one-sided friendship. Actions speak louder than words, and apologies without changed behavior wear on you so you’re moving on. It’s an exciting hit from Gold Steps and we look forward to having them be part of our scene. (Ben Slowey)

J.O.S.E. – “SixFeetDeep”

J.O.S.E. has a new video out from his “Music For The Soul, Vol. 2” project that dropped last year, and his flow is deadly on “SixFeetDeep.” The track was produced by Super Ego Beats, and the two lean in to the sound of previous generations with a hard-hitting, backpacker friendly beat. J.O.S.E. doesn’t mince words, giving you a grimy flow that will make any fan of true lyricism nod their head in appreciation. The performance video has J.O.S.E. in the back alleys of the city, matching the sonic aesthetic of the track, with a top-notch production all the way around. J.O.S.E. needs to be on your radar if you’re a hip hop fan. (Allen Halas)

Annalxg – “On Your Mind”

Electronic producer Annalxg has a new single out on GOONS Music. It’s a spicy house tune of seductive swagger that gets your blood flowing. A Midnight Club-esque racing video game comes to mind with just the right tempo for high speeds. (Ben Slowey)

Kujo Koda Featuring Slumbody & Turner Valle – “Float”

Kujo Koda is in his own world sonically, and he gives you that feel on a track with Slumbody and Turner Valle, “Float.” The track feels like a daydream, with heavy reverb and bright guitar lines that let you drift away while you listen to it. The production is the first element to hit you, but cameos from Slumbody and Turner Valle have their impact as well, each contributing in their own way to the track. Only his third release, “Float” is the kind of track that could land on the right playlist and turn a lot of heads. (Allen Halas)

Sun Silo - "Rung"

Art rockers Sun Silo are out with their first single from upcoming album “Trillium.” It’s a first taste of something in a new space with a new drummer and also comes with this music video. The track is liminal and interpretive while the video features various looped clips of people and animals carrying out activities under the sun. It all seems to incorporate a concept of time and growth with an experimental twist. (Ben Slowey)

New Concert Announcements / Reschedules

Friday, February 4 – Pharoah’s Chamber & Codes at The Miramar Theatre

Saturday, February 5 – Aweful, Indonesian Junk, Knoxious at Last Rites

Saturday, February 12 – Robb Breaz & Ku Mays at The Drunken Cobra

Friday, February 18 – Dodie at The Rave

Saturday, February 19 – Steve Aoki at The Rave

Wednesday, February 23 – Dua Lipa at Fiserv Forum

Thursday, February 24 – K. Flay at The Rave

Friday, February 25 – The Regrettes at The Rave

Wednesday, March 2 – Radkey at Cactus Club

Thursday, March 3 – Mouth For War, Sledge, Reality Check, Tr3y 5ive at X-Ray Arcade

Saturday, March 5 – SV Presents Sen Morimoto & Gauss at Cactus Club

Sunday, March 5 – The Cancellations & Twan Mack at The Drunken Cobra

Tuesday, March 8 – Crooked Teeth, Glimmer, Unwell, Gold Steps at X-Ray Arcade

Friday, March 11 – Cloud Rat, Northless, Closet Witch, Lifes, Ballstomper at Cactus Club

Saturday, March 12 – Whiskey Myers & Drake White at The Rave

Friday, March 18 – Inhaler at The Rave

Sunday, March 20 – Trapper Schoepp at Cactus Club

Monday, March 21 – Poppy at Turner Hall Ballroom

Friday, March 25 – Circles Around The Sun at The Back Room at Colectivo

Saturday, March 26 – SV Presents Toner at Cactus Club

Saturday, March 26 – The Virgin Whores, Stray Bullets at Last Rites

Sunday, March 27 – Vein.FM at X-Ray Arcade

Wednesday, March 30 – Conan Gray & Bulow at The Rave

Wednesday, April 6 – Restless Road at The Rave

Tuesday, April 12 – Adia Victoria at The Back Room at Colectivo

Tuesday, April 12 – Rise Against, Pennywise, Rotting Out at The Rave

Thursday, April 14 – Chicago Farmer & The Field Notes at The Back Room at Colectivo

Saturday, April 23 – Spoon & Margaret Glaspy at The Rave

Wednesday, May 11 – KISS at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wednesday, May 18 – Nebula & Year of the Cobra at The Cooperage

Tuesday, May 24 – Street Cleaner, Moris Black, Watch Out For Snakes, DJ Ecto at X-Ray Arcade

Wednesday, May 25 – A Place to Bury Strangers, The Cult of Lip at Cactus Club

Saturday, June 4 – AJR & BoyWithUke at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 20 – Motion City Soundtrack & All Get Out at The Rave

Thursday, August 4 – The Kid Laroi at The Rave

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope, Cvltvs Black at The Rave