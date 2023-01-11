Shepherd Setlist: January 11, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Social Cig – “Hot Red”

Indie rockers Social Cig are out with a new video accompanying last summer’s album Cheesehead. Directed by Austyn Meyer, the scene finds Parker Schultz and a girl (Sheila Collins) hanging out in the park, playing with dinosaurs, flying a kite and walking on the beach; at one point, Schultz gifts Collins with a dinosaur necklace. The dinosaurs come to represent the two in an animation sequence where they fly away on the kite to escape a meteor shower. There’s burning heart with Social Cig’s “Hot Red.” (Ben Slowey)

×

Cullah – Firebird

Eclectic-eccentric artist Cullah is finally out with his 16th album. Always reinventing and innovating his sound with his annual records, Cullah embraces quality over quantity here. He explores the territories of folk, soul and electronica, weaving his sonically varied ideas together cohesively into something stylish and entertaining. There’s fewer tracks on Firebird than Cullah’s previous output but what’s here is densely layered with variegated musicianship while getting philosophical and divine lyrically. Contributing on here includes Tlalok Rodriguez, Treccy MT, Peter Behlmer, John Christensen, D’Amato, Anthony Deutsch, Joe Wais and Zach Hubert. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://cullah.bandcamp.com/album/firebird">Firebird by Cullah</a>

Taiyamo Denku featuring K-The-I??? – “Amount To Something”

At this point, you probably have at least some idea of what you’re getting from a new Taiyamo Denku track. However, while top-notch lyrical deliveries are the standard, Denku’s ability to curate featured verses that play well off of his style is severely underrated. Case in point is “Amount To Something,” the latest track from the collab king, featuring K-The-I??? on the track as well. A left-of-center delivery and vocal cadence makes straight up bars from Denku shine even brighter, though both bring a strong presence in a unique way to the cut. Tracks like these feel like mini cyphers, so tilt the brim of your hat and tense up your face, because you’ll be nodding along to this one. (Allen Halas)

×

Ghost Cuts – “Hypotheticals”

Indie rockers Ghost Cuts are gearing up to release their sophomore album Heretics this week, but in the meantime they’ve got a video out for their song “Hypotheticals.” Against a projected backdrop and under vibrant changing colors, the band rocks out with shimmer and shadow; lyrically, the song seems to touch on demonization and redemption. Stay tuned for Ghost Cuts’ record Heretics out this Friday. (Ben Slowey)

×

SME Taxfree – “FreeChick”

Prominent Milwaukee rapper Chicken P is currently in jail, but rapper and friend SME TaxFree is shouting “FreeChick” with his newest video. The song does talk about making some moves in the streets, but the bars are scattered amongst a series of flexes and demands to free both Chicken and fellow artist Buss One. The video directed by DH has actual footage of TaxFree at the Milwaukee County jail, trying to bail out Chicken. When that doesn’t work, he opts to stunt in and around the detention facility. Watch for more from SME TaxFree soon, and check out the video here. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

January 17 – Social Cig, M.A.G.S., Barely Civil at Cactus Club

January 28 – Pescatarian At Best, Death The Kid, The Nile Club at X-Ray Arcade

February 3 – The Dead Bolts, Fellow Kinsman, Scam Likely at Cactus Club

February 26 – The Steel Wheels at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 16 – We Three at The Rave

March 17 – Shemekia Copleand at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 17 – Young Nudy at The Rave

March 30 – The Home Team, Broadside, Honey Revenge at X-Ray Arcade

April 1 – Armchair Boogie, The Last Revel, The MilBillies at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 2 – The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Vomit Forth, Cell at X-Ray Arcade

April 13 – Lily Rose, Griffen Palmer, Lauren Watkins at The Rave

May 4 – The New Pornographers, Wild Pink at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 5 – Frankie Valli at Riverside Theater

May 12 – Chase Rice, Read Southall Band, Avery Anna at The Rave

May 21 - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at The Rave

June 11 – Bela Fleck and the Flecktones at Pabst Theater

June 22 – Eric Church, Elle King at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 12 – America at Riverside Theater

July 17 - Altın Gün at Turner Hall Ballroom

July 21 – Whiskey Myers at BMO Harris Pavilion