Shepherd Setlist: January 25, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Okay Omen – “Reverie”

Post-hardcore rockers Okay Omen are out with the lead single off their upcoming debut album So It Goes…. The song is about struggling to love yourself and to give love to another after going through heartbreak, but then you meet someone new and your whole world gets flipped upside down. The song eases into the groove before getting explosive and loud around the halfway mark, crashing like floodgates of intense emotions previously suppressed. Stay tuned for So It Goes… by Okay Omen out on February 10 (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://okayomen.bandcamp.com/album/so-it-goes">So It Goes... by Okay Omen</a>

Quies Terry – Arts And Crafts

Quies Terry recently celebrated the release of his new album, Arts And Crafts with a show and paint-and-sip event at Arts @ Large, and it encapsulates his energy on this project. The 15-track effort is definitely Terry’s strongest work to date, and he seems aware of it from his tone on the microphone. He puts his all into these verses, with passionate deliveries over some earworm beats. There’s also a little bit of everything, from the personal opener “Self Portrait” to the turnt up “Dumb,” to the laid-back posse cut “Art Show” with 2Hi and $hiro. Arts And Crafts is a game changer for Quies Terry, and you’ll hear that on the album. (Allen Halas)

×

The Nile Club – Wake Me Up With A Sense Of Pride

Alternative rockers The Nile Club are out with their sophomore album. With ten songs, the boys have fun just being themselves, diving into a myriad of different elements such as math, noise, garage and psychedelic styles of rock while incorporating existential, doomed lyrical themes. It’s a rock record that showcases the growth and evolution that a band is capable of from a debut record to their second, polishing and incorporating more into their sound. The Nile Club bring both rumbling and atmospheric melodies, both smooth and coarse sonic textures, and both shouted and composed vocals in a most versatile offering with Wake Me Up with a Sense of Pride. (Ben Slowey)

×

Motel Breakfast – “So Long”

Milwaukee-Chicago hybrid indie rock act Motel Breakfast take a turn with their latest single. This one’s got a serene yet hazy feel, which is fitting because it’s all about dreaming of a certain someone and spending time finding yourself in the meantime. Bassist Drue DeVente takes the lead on this one, and he brings a high degree of composure and patience at the mic. Motel Breakfast have proven themselves over the years to be one of Milwaukee’s most versatile indie bands, and with a repertoire of both punchy and laid-back tunes in their catalog, we can’t wait to see how they’ll continue down their ever-evolving direction. (Ben Slowey)

×

Andres Crovetti – “Forever Home”

Anyone with a pet will tell you that there’s a bond that forms between human and animal that is hard to describe. Andres Crovetti uses that as inspiration for his new single, bringing a grand scale of musicianship to a song about his cat on “Forever Home.” Crovetti conveys the weird, yet undeniable, protective love that owners have for their pets, and is backed by a soulful septet, complete with a brass section. “Forever Home” is a song about a pet, but the genuine emotion conveyed is a universal feeling. Hug your pets a little tighter and dance around the house to “Forever Home” (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://andrescrovetti.bandcamp.com/track/forever-home">Forever Home by andres crovetti</a>

Concert Announcements

January 29 – Dirt Monkey, Jantsen at the Miramar Theatre

February 7 - Youth Crusher, Dry Cough, Boiling Point, Loose Lid at Cactus Club

February 14 – Emily Zimmer, Midnight Hound, Chris Haise Band, Soulfoot Mombits at Cactus Club

February 24 - Shlump, Jason Leech, Orbiix at the Miramar Theatre

March 9 – Natl Park Srvc, Latchkey Kids, Clementine, Handmade Wolves at X-Ray Arcade

March 14 – Heathen, Arrival of Autumn at X-Ray Arcade

March 19 - Bilmuri at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 25 - Warmduscher at Cactus Club

March 25 - Djunah, Lost Tribes of the Moon, Fake Twin, Primitive Broadcast Service at X-Ray Arcade

March 27 – Vision Video, Goth Barge at X-Ray Arcade

March 27 – Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Bradley Symphony Center

March 28 – Jackie Greene at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 31 – Bailen at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 8 – The Bouncing Souls, A Wilhelm Scream, The Venemous Punks at The Rave

April 13 – Boy Named Banjo at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 21 – Trapper Schoepp at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 21 - Snow Tha Product at The Rave

April 22 – Hell at X-Ray Arcade

April 29 – Shinedown at Fiserv Forum

May 2 - Mall Grab, Greyhound, Asher Gray, Angelia Word at Cactus Club

May 3 – HIRS at X-Ray Arcade

May 12 - Robbie Fulks at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 21 – Giovannie and the Hired Guns at The Rave

May 29 – Elder, Ruby The Hatchet, Howling Giant at X-Ray Arcade

June 29 – Dave Matthews Band at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 22 – Kansas at the Riverside Theater

July 31 – Pantera at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 5 – Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 – Mastodon, Gojira, Lorna Shore at BMO Pavilion

October 21 - Stephen Sanchez at the Pabst Theater