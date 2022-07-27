Shepherd Setlist: July 27, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

El Sebas - “Muévelo”

El Sebas of Browns Crew has a new single, and he brings out the full reggaeton experience for “Muévelo.” The track simply means “move it,” and for good reason, with an infectious rhythm that is sure to get you dancing. With verses in both Spanish and English, Sebas is able to talk about partying, but also has lines about not harassing women at the party. Music is meant to make you free and relaxed, and that’s exactly what this track does. (Allen Halas)

Chicken P – “Money”

Underground rap mainstay Chicken P’s latest single has a visual shot by DH. Chicken is found hanging out with his crew against the Milwaukee skyline, out in the streets, and on a boat in the Milwaukee River. He raps about upgrading possessions as he’s getting paid and the people that can’t stand it; he knows just how to do it and there’s no sign he’s stopping any time soon. All the while, he shows the charisma and wit that has made him an infamous figure in Milwaukee hip hop. Chicken P stays hustling with “Money.” (Ben Slowey)

H. Kain – “Man Without It”

The premise for H. Kain’s new single gets set from the opening sound clip from the movie “Friday.” “Man Without It” features a lot of tough talk, with a high-energy beat behind it. H. Kain doesn’t need a gun to prove himself, and he’s quick to say that he still wants the action if need be. Along the way, we get plenty of clever bars, and the wordplay in his verses helps win listeners over on this one. While it still maintains the hype of the gun-heavy underground songs that live on YouTube primarily, there’s something a little more pure about wanting to square up like a man. (Allen Halas)

Fuzzysurf – “Sheep Shed”

Fuzzysurf released the first single off their upcoming album, and this one finds them deviating from their surf pop sound by going in a hard rock direction. “Sheep Shed” is a jam about growing up and taking accountability for yourself, leaving the sheep life behind by putting the childish things aside. Stay tuned for more to come from Fuzzysurf soon as they roll out their new project. (Ben Slowey)

MNTRY – Late to the Party

R&B crooner MNTRY is back with a new project, and he’s not holding back on Late To The Party. The project opens on the title track, where we hear him get a bit distracted by a woman en route to a gathering. Things keep going from there, including recent single “Purple Emojis,” which is all about having some late night thoughts at any given point of the day. While the production switches up a bit from there, MNTRY stays in control of the flow, singing with the utmost confidence while talking about one encounter after another. Over the course of this EP, he manages to embody the spirit of an earlier era of R&B while updating the sound to keep things relevant. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

July 30 – Will Clarke, Fortune, Xovi at The Miramar Theatre

August 10 – Kat and the Hurricane, Falling Flat, Stephanie Joanna at X-Ray Arcade

August 20 – Banda Corona Del Rey, Grupo Escoltado at The Rave

August 25 – Gentle Heat, BFF, Night Again, Live Tetherball Tonight, Pero at Cactus Club

September 17 – Yum Yum Cult, LUXI, Moonglow at Cactus Club

October 16 – Dru Hill, SWV, Dave Hollister at The Riverside Theater

October 20 – Marcus Mumford at The Pabst Theater

October 27 – Michael W. Smith, Jon Reddick at The Pabst Theater

October 29 – Mightmare, Rat Bath, Kat and the Hurricane at Cactus Club

November 12 – Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral, Immolation, Black Anvil at The Rave

November 19 – The Dead Bolts, Diet Lite, Social Cig

November 25 – Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 9 – Lissie at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 16 – Champagne Drip, Sippy at The Miramar Theatre

February 18 – Joe Bonamassa at The Riverside Theater

March 30 – Snarky Puppy at The Pabst Theater