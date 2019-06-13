Here Are All the Ways to Get Into Summerfest for Free This Year

What’s better than Summerfest? Getting in for free, of course! This year, Summerfest has made it easier than ever to enjoy the world’s largest music festival for free.

Wednesday, June 26

Noon-3 p.m.

Give a little and get a lot with Johnson Controls “Stomp out Hunger” Day with FOX 6. Anyone arriving between noon and 3 p.m. who donates three cans of peaches or pears will receive one free admission ticket. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Friday, June 28

Noon-3 p.m.

Friday, June 28 is Show Your College Pride Day with Energy 106.9. Anyone arriving between noon and 3 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing the participating colleges or universities will receive one free admission ticket. New this year, high school students who present a valid high school ID during this promotion will also receive one free admission ticket. Participating schools include: Alverno College, Bryant & Stratton College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carthage College, Carroll University, Concordia University, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, Marquette University, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee School Of Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

3-4 p.m.

The first 400 patrons at the Mid Gate Promotions tent will receive one free admission ticket thanks to the Association of Equipment Manufactures (AEM).

Saturday, June 29

Noon-3 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 is Goodwill Day. The first 1,200 patrons who present an original, specially marked receipt showing a minimum purchase of $15 at a Goodwill Store & Donation Center from June 1-June 29, 2019 will receive one free admission ticket. Arrive early for this popular promotion.

Sunday, June 30

Noon-3 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 is Kohl’s Family Day. The first 2,500 patrons who donate three nutritious, non-perishable food items for kids will receive one free admission ticket.

June 30 is also Summerfest Military Appreciation Day with NEWS/TALK 1130 WISN. All active duty military personnel and veterans, who present their Military ID will receive FREE admission for themselves and up to four family members.

Tuesday, July 2

Noon-3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2 is Sentry Foods Children’s Fest Day with Today’s TMJ4. Anyone arriving between noon-3 p.m. will be admitted for free.

Wednesday, July 3

Noon-4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 is Direct Supply Seniorfest Day. All patrons ages 60+ will be admitted for free when they present their ID. Admitted seniors will also receive a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10.

Noon-3 p.m.

July 3 is also H.O.G.® (Harley Owners Group) Member Day at Summerfest. Members can r\eceive one free admission ticket by presenting a valid H.O.G.® card between noon-3 p.m. One admission per card.

Thursday, July 4

Be one of the first 15,000 people to download the Summerfest App Fueled by Pepsi and claim one free digital admission ticket. Limit one per device.

Saturday, July 6

Noon-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 is Northwestern Mutual “Make a Child Smile” Day. The first 1,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children’s books with a minimum $10 value will receive one free admission.

Sunday, July 7

Noon-3 p.m.

Sunday, July 7 is Summerfest “Fan Appreciation” Day presented by Meijer. All patrons arriving between noon and 3 p.m. will be admitted for free.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday

Milwaukee Business Journal Power Lunch: All patrons presenting an original coupon (printed in the Milwaukee Business Journal) will receive one free admission ticket, valid Tuesday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. on the day the coupon is redeemed.

Please note that all free tickets are valid only on the day of issue.