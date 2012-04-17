RSS

Free Concert

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

blogimage8166.jpe

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage4098.jpe

Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4096.jpe

Body of Lies opens with a bang and the explosions keep on coming. It begins in a bleak dis Body of Lies ,Film more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage4098.jpe

   Who is the audience? It is the most often recurring thought I have as a critic. The place of classical music in culture is central to the pondering, but the question also boils down to local,Classical Music/Dance more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage3476.jpe

Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a sort of local cult following of both fans of traditional Latin rhythm as well as newcomers alike as of late. If you misse,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES