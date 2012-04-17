Free Concert
Cowboy Versus Samurai at Boulevard
There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more
Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ilija’s Place Brings Serbian Touch to Cudahy
Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The 2009 Global Union Lineup
Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Body of Lies
Body of Lies opens with a bang and the explosions keep on coming. It begins in a bleak dis Body of Lies ,Film more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Defining the Audience
Who is the audience? It is the most often recurring thought I have as a critic. The place of classical music in culture is central to the pondering, but the question also boils down to local,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
De La Buena
Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a sort of local cult following of both fans of traditional Latin rhythm as well as newcomers alike as of late. If you misse,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments