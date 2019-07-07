Summerfest Marks Last Day of the Fest with Giveaways of Tickets and Other Prizes

Sunday, July 7 is Fan Appreciation Day presented by Meijer at Summerfest. As in past years, all fans entering between noon and 3 p.m. will be admitted for free. Plus, Summerfest will be distributing 30,000 free tickets for next year's fest at all gate entrances, and the Big Win giveaway will take place at 4 p.m. at the Miller Lite Oasis.

The Big Win giveaway features prizes from festival sponsors, as well as the chance for one lucky fan to win $20,000.

To participate in the Big Win, fans must turn in the perforated entry stub from the Summerfest 2020 ticket at any gate (Mid, South, North), no later than 3:30 p.m. Patrons must bring the 2020 ticket to the drawing. If the entry number on the ticket matches the number that is announced and displayed on the screen, they will be declared a Summerfest BIG WINner. (Winners will be drawn at random and must be present to win).

Other Big Win prize packages include:

American Family Insurance : Four tickets for two shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in 2020

: Four tickets for two shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in 2020 BMO Harris Bank : $500 gift card

: $500 gift card Briggs & Stratton : Electric power washer, trimmer, leaf blower, generator, and more

: Electric power washer, trimmer, leaf blower, generator, and more Cousins Subs : Subs for a year

: Subs for a year Harley-Davidson : All-Day Experience for Two including exclusive tour at Harley Davidson Museum campus and headquarters, lunch, transportation, Harley-Davidson leather jacket, helmet and more.

: All-Day Experience for Two including exclusive tour at Harley Davidson Museum campus and headquarters, lunch, transportation, Harley-Davidson leather jacket, helmet and more. L.L.Bean : Ultimate camping kit for two including adventure dome tent, sleeping bag, chairs, burner stove, hammock and more.

: Ultimate camping kit for two including adventure dome tent, sleeping bag, chairs, burner stove, hammock and more. Meijer : $750 gift card

: $750 gift card Miller Brewing Company : Free beer for a year

: Free beer for a year Pepsi : Free Pepsi for a year

: Free Pepsi for a year Pick ‘n Save : $750 gift card

: $750 gift card Klement’s : Year supply of dinner links, grill and remote control cooler

: Year supply of dinner links, grill and remote control cooler Sentry : $600 gift card

: $600 gift card U.S. Cellular: Connected home prize package including a Google Nest Hub and indoor cam security 3-pack

