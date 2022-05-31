Photo via Summerfest Gabby Barrett

Just when “American Idol” seemingly exhausted the ability to launch singers to stardom outside its singing competition reality show viewership, along came Gabby Barrett. Though she only made it to AI’s third place spot during its 16th season in 2018, her public reception since then has considerably exceeded those given to the singers who bested her.

Though making it far as she did on Idol as a 17-year-old pop country ingenue is already plenty heartwarming, other backstory details engendered the sort of empathy that netted her the votes. Being one of eight siblings, getting bullied so much that her parents diverted her education to online classes and a perseverant work ethic—embodied by playing four local shows weekly from age 11 onward—raked up the sympathy factor for Barrett, too.

But none of that would matter much if she weren't able to make good on the good will she earned. Her 2020 debut album, Goldmine, is the payoff that has put her in rarefied air among recent mainstream country newcomers. With a voice comparable in power to that of fellow Idol alum Carrie Underwood (now a Barrett mentor), she has hit country radio’s Top 10 with multiple singles. Furthermore, a retooling of schadenfreude heavy “I Hope” with Charlie Puth made her a pop star, too.