Houndmouth’s Bluesy Soulful Alternative Sound

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Houndmouth Houndmouth

The infectious energy of Summerfest was present when Houndmouth took the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage this past Saturday. The warm, overcast day gifted a light breeze to an eager crowd, and with soulful alternative rock came a performance that was raw and gritty in a way that was effortless. Houndmouth, formed in 2011, has a lot of experience performing live. Halfway through the set, the band members rotated instruments, creating a mind-blowing display of multifaceted musical talent.

The band kicked off the set with “Las Vegas” off their new album, Good for You. “Las Vegas” is an example of how Houndmouth is defined by more than their heartfelt ballads. Followed by several upbeat songs, the set held a certain charm and the band’s bluesy sound created a melody that was impossible not to feel connected to. The energy from the crowd was electrifying, and the band seemed to be fueled by the joy of performing for an excited audience. Ten years into their journey, they still show tremendous gratitude for fans who love their music, and one feels appreciated in their presence.

Fan favorites like “Black Gold” and “My Cousin Greg,” were well received. Lyrically, Houndmouth excels at telling a story. Each song feels like a separate anecdote of love, loss and the difficult journey of life. Perhaps the band’s greatest appeal is how vulnerable their music is; it is the beauty of folk music, the interpersonal experience that makes musicians feel so human. To see Houndmouth live is to know some part of them, and this was appreciated by fans. The tear-jerking ballads like “For No One,” and “Darlin’” were part of an emotional journey that left fans breathless.

Finishing with a crowd sing-a-long of the fan favorite “Sedona,” Houndmouth left everything they had to give on the stage. Fans left feeling the soulful impact of beautiful music wafting through the crowd. Houndmouth exceeded expectations in every part of their performance.