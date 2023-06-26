It Takes a Village

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz × 2 of 7 Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz × 3 of 7 Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz × 4 of 7 Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz × 5 of 7 Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz × 6 of 7 Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz × 7 of 7 Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Prev Next

Who are the hardest working people at Summerfest? The legendary mega-star playing a sold-out concert at the amphitheater or the diva-of-the-moment embracing their 15 minutes of fame? The old rockers jamming away in the t-shirt that used to fit a bit less snug or the DJ making it look easy keeping the crowd on their feet?

Nah, the hardest working people at Summerfest just might be the sound engineers and stage hands who show up for all-day shifts, rain or shine; the grounds crew whose non-stop job is to keep things tidy; the shuttle drivers who navigate oceans of humanity on the grounds’ pathways; the intergenerational percussion combos and buskers working for tips who play to more folks passing by in an hour than many bands play to in a year.