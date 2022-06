Local Music Lineup: Summerfest 2022 Week Two

× Expand Photo via Summerfest Summerfest Grounds

The second week of Summerfest 2022 is upon us, and there’s an array of music headed to the Third Ward this weekend. While you can spend your nights watching headliners like 2 Chainz, Todd Rundgren, Third Eye Blind and many more, a host of Milwaukee acts will also play The Big Gig. Here’s where you can check out Milwaukee artists playing original music at Summerfest this weekend.

Thursday, June 30

12 p.m. - Blues Disciples - Generac Power Stage

12 p.m. - Long Mama - Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden

1:45 p.m. - Leroy Airmaster - Generac Power Stage

2 p.m. - The Incorruptables - Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

3:30 p.m. - Frogwater - Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden

4:15 p.m. - Ben Mulwana - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

5:30 p.m. - E. Rich - Generac Power Stage

6:45 p.m. - Adi Armour - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

9:30 p.m. – DJ Devast8 - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

Ground Floor Stage

12 p.m. - Redcard

1 p.m.- Jonathan Michaels

2 p.m. - Wicked Wombats

3 p.m. - Olivia Ports

4 p.m. - Moore

5 p.m. - Sarah Day

6 p.m. - Andii

Tiki Hut

12 p.m. - Nick Pearson

1 p.m. - Joey Halbur

2:30 p.m. - Tyne Darling

4 p.m. - SoulTru

5:15 p.m. - Jailbreak

6:30 p.m. - Nora Collins

8 p.m. - Jailbreak

9:30 p.m. - Bryon Cherry

Friday, July 1

1 p.m. - Signalfire - Uline Warehouse

2:30 p.m. - Brewtown Beat - Miller Lite Oasis

3:15 p.m. - Wes Tank - Northwestern Mutual Community Park

3:30 p.m. - Sigmund Snopek - Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden

4:45 p.m. - Wes Tank - Northwestern Mutual Community Park

6 p.m. - Cincere - USCellular Connections Stage

7:30 p.m. - Nora Collins - Uline Warehouse

Ground Floor Stage

12 p.m. - Patrick Van Bibber

1 p.m. - Ben and Jenn

2 p.m. - Catelyn Picco

3 p.m. - Gene Gruber

4 p.m. - Emily Zimmer

5 p.m. - The Wingmen

6 p.m. - Andii

7:30 p.m. - Oh Geeez

Tiki Hut

12 p.m. - Robot Witch

1 p.m. - DRose

2 p.m. - Garrett Waite

4 p.m. - Outdrejas

5:15 p.m. - Jailbreak

6:30 p.m. - Nora Collins

8 p.m. - Jailbreak

9:30 p.m. - Zakk Daniel

Saturday, July 2

12 p.m. - The MilBillies - Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

4 p.m. - Buffalo Nichols - Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

6:15 p.m. - Avenues - USCellular Connections Stage

8 p.m. - BoDeans - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

8:30 p.m. - Wes Tank - Northwestern Mutual Community Park

8:45 p.m. - Vincent Van Great - Miller Lite Oasis

Ground Floor Stage

12 p.m. - Colorado Ave

1 p.m. - Cody James

2 p.m. - Brandy Alexander

3 p.m. - Jon Rouse

4 p.m. - Sam Grady

5 p.m. - Jack Pascolini

6 p.m. - Party Marty

7:30 p.m. - The Early 30’s

Tiki Hut

12 p.m - An American Tale1 p.m. - Raven Lynn / Tom Robinson2:30 p.m. - Karina Sonina4:00 p.m. - Jailbreak5:15 p.m. - Driving Buddies6:30 p.m. - Nora Collins8 p.m. - Jailbreak9:30 p.m. - Sho Down