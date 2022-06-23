Local Music Lineup: Summerfest 2022 Weekend One

× Expand Courtesy of Summerfest

The Big Gig is here, and while you can see hundreds of nationally touring acts in Milwaukee at Summerfest, the festival also provides some opportunities for local music to shine. Whether you’re looking for your next local favorite, or want to see the names you’ve heard on local radio in the city’s largest live capacity, there’s something for you this year. Make sure to check in with Shepherd Express every weekend of Summerfest to find out where Milwaukee’s music scene is playing on the grounds, and you can check out this week’s lineup below:

Thursday, June 23

12 p.m. - Driveway Thriftdwellers – Uline Warehouse

2:30 p.m. - The Listening Party – USCellular Connections Stage

2:30 p.m. - Valerie Lighthart – Miller Lite Oasis

4:15 p.m. - The Hungry Williams - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

5 p.m. - Dj Whyte Nite – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

8 p.m. - Twan Mack - Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

8 p.m. - Brett Newski - Uline Warehouse

10 p.m. - DJ Gemini Gilly - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

Ground Floor Stage

12 p.m. - Strategic

1 p.m. - Sam Rodewald

2 p.m. – 5PM to Nowhere

3 p.m. - Matt Smith

4 p.m. - Brett Gaertner

5 p.m. - Texas Dave Trio

6 p.m. - Turkey Juicy

7 p.m. - Conscious Congress

Tiki Hut Stage

12 p.m. - An American Tale

1 p.m. - Skeleton Royals

2:30 p.m. - An American Tale

4 p.m. - DJ Mixx’chelle

5:15 p.m. - Jailbreak

6:30 p.m. - Jon Rouse

8 p.m. - Jailbreak

9:30 p.m. - Hektik, D Rose, Maalik F, Eli $tones, Quelly Knox, Young Kearse

Friday, June 24

12 p.m. - Jon Rouse – Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden

12:30 p.m. - Rockonsin competition - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

3 p.m. - LO/ST - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

9:30 p.m. Violent Femmes – Generac Power Stage

Ground Floor Stage

12 p.m. - Anson Obvious Trio

1 p.m. - Lindsay Shanks

2 p.m. - Ali J

3 p.m. - Aaron Williams

4 p.m. - Samepage

5 p.m. - Roxie Beane

6 p.m. - Brenden Demet

Tiki Hut Stage

12 p.m. - An American Tale

1 p.m. - JF Zastrow

2:30 p.m. - Rhonda Jean

4 p.m. - DJ Mixx’chelle

5:15 p.m. - Rhonda Jean

6:30 p.m. - James Oz

8 p.m. – Jailbreak

Saturday, June 25

1:10 p.m. - Ember Sky - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

1:40 p.m. - Sacrament - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

3 p.m. - The Keystones - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

4:45 p.m. - Moses - Generac Power Stage

5:30 p.m. - Tommy Odetto - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

8 p.m. - The Record Company - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

9:30 p.m. - DJ DRIPSweat - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

Ground Floor Stage

12 p.m. - WAMI Event

4:30 p.m. - Tarrah Kathleen

5:30 p.m. - Julien Kozak

6:30 p.m. - Jon Rouse

7:30 p.m. - Party Marty & The Dirtbags

Tiki Hut Stage

12 p.m. - Superfly Samurai

4 p.m. - Amanda Grace

5:15 p.m. - Jailbreak

6:30 p.m. - B Flat vs. DJ Mix’chelle

8 p.m. - Jailbreak

9:30 p.m. - Audible Kink