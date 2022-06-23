Local Music Lineup: Summerfest 2022 Weekend One

Courtesy of Summerfest
The Big Gig is here, and while you can see hundreds of nationally touring acts in Milwaukee at Summerfest, the festival also provides some opportunities for local music to shine. Whether you’re looking for your next local favorite, or want to see the names you’ve heard on local radio in the city’s largest live capacity, there’s something for you this year. Make sure to check in with Shepherd Express every weekend of Summerfest to find out where Milwaukee’s music scene is playing on the grounds, and you can check out this week’s lineup below:
Thursday, June 23
12 p.m. - Driveway Thriftdwellers – Uline Warehouse
2:30 p.m. - The Listening Party – USCellular Connections Stage
2:30 p.m. - Valerie Lighthart – Miller Lite Oasis
4:15 p.m. - The Hungry Williams - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
5 p.m. - Dj Whyte Nite – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
8 p.m. - Twan Mack - Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
8 p.m. - Brett Newski - Uline Warehouse
10 p.m. - DJ Gemini Gilly - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
Ground Floor Stage
12 p.m. - Strategic
1 p.m. - Sam Rodewald
2 p.m. – 5PM to Nowhere
3 p.m. - Matt Smith
4 p.m. - Brett Gaertner
5 p.m. - Texas Dave Trio
6 p.m. - Turkey Juicy
7 p.m. - Conscious Congress
Tiki Hut Stage
12 p.m. - An American Tale
1 p.m. - Skeleton Royals
2:30 p.m. - An American Tale
4 p.m. - DJ Mixx’chelle
5:15 p.m. - Jailbreak
6:30 p.m. - Jon Rouse
8 p.m. - Jailbreak
9:30 p.m. - Hektik, D Rose, Maalik F, Eli $tones, Quelly Knox, Young Kearse
Friday, June 24
12 p.m. - Jon Rouse – Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden
12:30 p.m. - Rockonsin competition - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
3 p.m. - LO/ST - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
9:30 p.m. Violent Femmes – Generac Power Stage
Ground Floor Stage
12 p.m. - Anson Obvious Trio
1 p.m. - Lindsay Shanks
2 p.m. - Ali J
3 p.m. - Aaron Williams
4 p.m. - Samepage
5 p.m. - Roxie Beane
6 p.m. - Brenden Demet
Tiki Hut Stage
12 p.m. - An American Tale
1 p.m. - JF Zastrow
2:30 p.m. - Rhonda Jean
4 p.m. - DJ Mixx’chelle
5:15 p.m. - Rhonda Jean
6:30 p.m. - James Oz
8 p.m. – Jailbreak
Saturday, June 25
1:10 p.m. - Ember Sky - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
1:40 p.m. - Sacrament - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
3 p.m. - The Keystones - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
4:45 p.m. - Moses - Generac Power Stage
5:30 p.m. - Tommy Odetto - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
8 p.m. - The Record Company - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
9:30 p.m. - DJ DRIPSweat - Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
Ground Floor Stage
12 p.m. - WAMI Event
4:30 p.m. - Tarrah Kathleen
5:30 p.m. - Julien Kozak
6:30 p.m. - Jon Rouse
7:30 p.m. - Party Marty & The Dirtbags
Tiki Hut Stage
12 p.m. - Superfly Samurai
4 p.m. - Amanda Grace
5:15 p.m. - Jailbreak
6:30 p.m. - B Flat vs. DJ Mix’chelle
8 p.m. - Jailbreak
9:30 p.m. - Audible Kink