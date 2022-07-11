The Women Behind the Scenes of Summerfest

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Rachel Buelow and Sam Grady

The average concertgoer at this year’s Summerfest would likely have not known that history was being made at the festival. However, behind the scenes, it was a significant year at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, where Rachel Buelow and Sam Grady controlled production for The Big Gig’s three-weekend run. This marked the first time that an all-female stage management duo was responsible for a Summerfest stage for the full duration of the event. In catching up with the team, you could hear both the pride and responsibility that they took in this accomplishment.

How did you find out that this was the first time two women ran a stage at Summerfest? That doesn’t seem like something they might just keep a record of.

Buelow: I feel like it was a rumor initially.

Grady: We kept asking people throughout Summerfest and execs that had been here for many years. But we’re the first duo.

Buelow: The actual full-time team, that is. There’s been a couple fill-ins and other situations.

What is the day-to-day responsibilities of a stage manager?

Grady: We welcome the bands in, as early as 6 or 7 a.m. sometimes. Making sure the stagehands are there, sound crew is doing their thing.

Buelow: Getting tour buses parked. (laughs)

Grady: Making sure everyone finds the stage and gets here on time is big. Managing the acts, making sure they’ve got the right set time and all of their gear is here.

Buelow: We also help with contracts, payments, anything that needs to be tied up there. We’ll connect the bands with the merchandise department, hospitality, all in one.

Grady: We’re the face of Summerfest, for this stage.

How many people make the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage happen?

Buelow: Five. Front of house, monitors, lighting, and the two of us.

Have you both been with Summerfest for some time?

Buelow: I have. I was in the production office for four years prior to this and on staff. I believe this is my seventh year, all at this stage.

What is the most fulfilling part of being behind the scenes at Summerfest?

Buelow: Everyday is something. You can plan as much as you want, but there’s always something new, all day long. It’s almost like a fun puzzle, figuring all of this out. There’s plenty of personalities, too.

Grady: I love meeting the artists. Everyone is different, and meeting them like we do, right before they play. You can see them on stage, and then afterwards they’re almost different people.

Buelow: Sam is also an artist, so she has a good perspective on what they’re thinking.

Grady: I know how nervous people get. Even our headliners get nervous, and some of them have been doing this for 20 years. But then after they’re like “that was an awesome crowd,” and it’s great to see that joy.

Are you seeing more women in production at Summerfest as the years go by?

Buelow: Definitely. I think this year is probably the highest amount overall.

Grady: There’s definitely more, both in the production and entertainment staff in general. It’s nice to see that growth.

If there’s a woman interested in doing the production side of things, what advice would you give them?

Buelow: Just do it. Don’t be intimidated. Just dive in. Don’t let anybody push you around.

Grady: People always try to scare you. I’m the first in my family to get into the music industry, and people try to tell you about the long hours and it can be brutal work. But if you love what you do, don’t let that stop you from achieving what you want to do.

Anything you’ll look back on particularly from this year?

Grady: It’s been incredibly fun. Working with Rachael has been great. We didn’t really know each other that well, but you get to know each other pretty quickly when you work the long days in a tiny room like this. It’s been great, and we’re really lucky to be here.