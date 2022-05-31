Photo via Summerfest Todd Rundgren

Although known to many just for his early ‘70s radio staples like “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light,” Todd Rundgren’s career has charted a course through a far more diverse landscape of musical styles—both his own and those of artists he’s produced and mentored—and endless creative risk-taking.

From the progressive new wave of his ‘70s-‘80s band Utopia to his solo projects that veered through hard rock, blue-eyed Philly soul, experimental electronics, and, of course, his signature ballads, Todd has led his fans through his chameleonic journey that has included tributes and parodies of other bands, a stint with the New Cars, and touring with other artists like Ringo Starr, Daryll Hall, the Tubes and many others.

A glance at his current seemingly relentless schedule shows him touring with Daryl Hall, and a Beatles Rubber Soul and Revolver Tour, while his Summerfest show kicks off his no doubt aptly named “Unpredictable Tour” with some of his longtime bandmates.

Maybe the hits have been slow in coming in recent years, but you'll hear his “Bang the Drum All Day” whenever the Packers get a touchdown at Lambeau, and his legendary production skills are everywhere you hear The Band, Meat Loaf, the New York Dolls, XTC and many others. Far from an old school producer, Rundgren has been an early adopter at the forefront of technology going back to the first interactive TV concert in 1978, and the first interactive album in 1994 (No World Order), as well as the first true artist website, years ahead of its time, on the web.

Those going to the Summerfest show can expect a good dose of Rundgren’s sense of humor—he has never taken himself too seriously—a bit of his vastly underrated guitar playing, maybe some hits, maybe some weirdness, and, well who knows? The guy's just a bit “Unpredictable.”