This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 29 - Sept. 4, 2019

Thursday, August, 29

Macy Gray @ The Northern Lights Theater, 8 p.m.

Macy Gray’s debut, 1999’s How Life Is, remains a modern classic of funky soul music, selling more than 25 million albums. Ten albums on, last year’s Ruby features guitarist Gary Clark Jr. on the title track.

Latin Sessions w/ Johnny Padilla @ Transfer Pizzeria, 7:30 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist horn player Johnny Padilla will be joined by Bony Plog-Benavides on conga and maraca, Peter Bilman on guitar and Ethan Bender on bass to perform Carribean and Afro Colombian sounds.

FuD Tech @ Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, 5 p.m.

Fud Tech combines food and technology for a unique experience. It’s a T2 Gaming event for casual and hardcore gamers alike as well as a Virtual Reality exhibit with more than 300 different simulations to choose from. Ethnic foods to sample include Mexican, Filipino, Jamaican, Thai, Peruvian and others. Classes on topics include cooking demos, technology and innovation. Participants in gaming tournaments compete for $6,500 in prizes. FuD Tech continues through Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Wise Fest Pre-Party w/ Wise Jennings, Dear Karma, Cullah and the Chris Haise Band @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8:30 p.m.

This solid night of music previews the upcoming second annual Wise Fest in Elkhorn at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Sunday, September 1

Squeeze w/ KT Tunstall @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook were once called the Lennon and McCartney of New Wave. While that did not exactly come to pass, their band Squeeze served up gems such as “Tempted,” “Pulling Mussels (From the Shell)”, “Up the Junction” and “Cool for Cats.” This is top-shelf songcraft with perhaps a touch of nostalgia.

Julien Kozak, Pete Freeman and Jon Blair @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

This performance will be Julien Kozak’s sendoff before hitting the road for two months in a self-built camper-van, touring his smooth folk sounds. On his CD, Wisconsin Stories, Pete Freeman recorded his ode to Brewers’ superfan “Front Row Amy.”

Tuesday, September 3

Hank von Hell (formerly of Turbonegro) w/ Overdose, Law/Less and Splatter Pattern @ X-Ray Arcade, 7:30 p.m.

Former lead vocalist of the Norwegian death-punk band Turbonegro, Hank von Hell (known to his parents as Hans Erik Dyvik Husby) has returned with his debut solo album, Egomania.