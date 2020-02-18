This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 20-26, 2020

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Sven Mandel Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson × 2 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Nicole Solakiewicz The Midnight Purchase × 3 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Eric England For The East Nashvillian The Smoking Flowers Prev Next

Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson plays The Northern Lights Theater while a variety of artists and bands fill Milwaukee with their own unique sound this week.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson with Band ‘Breakfast in America World Tour’ @ The Northern Lights Theater, 8 p.m.

Six albums into their discography, English band Supertramp made a commercial splash in the States. Their 1979 album, Breakfast in America, included hits “The Logical Song,” “Goodbye Stranger” and “Take the Long Way Home.” Frontman Roger Hodgson finishes up a four-night run with a performance likely to include songs “Dreamer,” “Fool’s Overture,” “School,” “Give A Little Bit” and “It’s Raining Again.”

Flutter and Sea Heikes: Formations Series for New and Improvised Music @ Woodland Pattern, 7 p.m.

Flutter (Christine Ingaldson) is an interdisciplinary artist, musician and philosopher based in Mount Pleasant. Flutter speaks her truth in dark, mysterious, glitchy tones. Sea Heikes uses video and audio recordings taken over the winter to develop a new performance concept for relating bodies of water in Milwaukee and her own water body. The live performance will involve video projection, pre-recorded sound and live manipulations from inside a 2’x2’x2’ plexiglass box.

Friday, Feb. 21

Groove Grease @ Fire on Water, 9 p.m.

This Milwaukee Hammond B3-driven instrumental combo recalls the improvisational interplay of The Meters and Medeski Martin & Wood. The band’s Soundcloud page reveals a treasure chest of nocturnal grooves.

Photo credit: Nicole Solakiewicz The Midnight Purchase

The Midnight Purchase w/ Ali J @ Twisted Path Distillery, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Peña’s sturdy songwriting gives The Midnight Purchase room to roam. The group’s four-song EP, National Sessions, reveals The Band-like sounds of young folks older than their years.

Johnny Padilla @ Blu in The Pfister Hotel, 8 p.m.

Saxophonist Johnny Padilla has toured and recorded with Jimmy Buffett and has performed with Mongo Santamaria. With a pair of performances this weekend, Padilla and his quartet play tunes from his recording “Bright Morning” on the BP Music label. (Also Saturday at 11:30 p.m. at the Jazz Estate.)

The Carlos Adames Group @ The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee’s The Carlos Adames Group follows in the footsteps of great Latin jazz innovators, combining elements of traditional and modern Latin rhythms with jazz harmonies. Panamanian-born conguero Carlos Adames leads the group, drawing from his knowledge of the rhythms of the world on the congas, batá and drum kit. Experienced bandleader and timbalero Tony Ayala provides the rhythmic backbone with timbales and bongo. A native of Puerto Rico, his tight grooves and dramatic breaks are the perfect complement to Adames. Oberlin-trained Milwaukee pianist Elias Holman gives the group its melodic voice, exploring the vast space of jazz and Latin music.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Benefit for Mike Romans @ Sugar Maple, 2 p.m.

Compassion, yes. Competition, not so much. Romans’ Pub offers a selection of craft beers with personality. In response to Mike Romans’ recent cancer diagnosis, the Sugar Maple’s Adrienne Pierluissi is hosting this event to celebrate the forerunner of the craft beer scene in Milwaukee. From 2-6 p.m., 100% of the proceeds from a list of craft beers and raffles, donated by supportive bar owners, brewers and restauranteurs, will go towards Romans’ medical costs.

Photo credit: Eric England For The East Nashvillian The Smoking Flowers

The Smoking Flowers w/ Cullah @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative, 9 p.m.

East Nashville duo Kim and Scott Collins, aka The Smoking Flowers, haul a small music store with them: drums, accordion, mandolin, harmonica, shimmering tambourine and electric and acoustic guitar. Their sets range from pin drop Appalachian ballads to full on rockers. A cancer scare figures into the duo’s backstory, and it only adds to the intensity they bring to the stage. Their recent album, Snowball Out of Hell, begs the question: Why would Nashvillians tour Milwaukee in February?

The Fifth Annual Punk Rock for Socks @ Walker's Point Music Hall, 8 p.m.

The folks from Summerfest’s Rebel Music Stage present the Fifth Annual Punk Rock for Socks. All donations go to Robyn’s Nest, the charity of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Man or Astro-Man? w/ Wray and Devils Teeth @ Colectivo Back Room, 8 p.m.

Hailing from the Grid Sector in deep space, with current location as Earth, Man or Astro-man? specializes in a space-age surf music. Formed in 1992, the quartet originally consisted of members who went by such off the wall aliases as Birdstuff, Star Crunch, Dr. Delecto & his Invisible Vaportron and Electronic Monkey Wizard. Man or Astro-Man? combined the classic surf sounds of the ’60s along with the quirky humor and approach of groundbreaking groups like Devo.