This Week in Milwaukee: July 9-15, 2020

This week, you can listen to performances by Chicken Wire Empire, Save Our Stages Radiothon and more without leaving your house as well as a few in-person performances. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, July 9

Music & Movies – Disney’s The Princess and The Frog @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

It is an old story, but a good one. A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human being, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.

This is not your grand parents’ drive-in theater. Park on the rooftop of the Marcus Center parking structure and get wonderful views of the city. This event is free but requires a reservation.

Friday, July 10

Starry Nights Drive-In Benefit Concert & Cruisin’ Car Show @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Dr., Brookfield), 4 p.m.

Here is a unique drive-in concert & car show experience. A car show displaying hot rods, classic cars, custom cars, antique cars, sports cars, and classic motorcycles as part of the annual “Cruisin’” vehicle show and a concert of classic hits from Tonight Only.

Car show entry opens at 4 p.m., drive-in concert opens at 5 p.m. and concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Chicken Wire Empire @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

Locale progressive bluegrass ensemble Chicken Wire Empire released the album What Moves Mountains in January and never really got to tour it, thanks to the pandemic. This chance to get back into the swing of things should offer some post-Independence Day musical fireworks.

Check out the livestream or in person where the show will be capped at 25% capacity (including staff), following guidelines for public venues from the state and City of Milwaukee health departments.

Tickets | Livestream Information

Save Our Stages Radiothon livestream @ 5 p.m.

FM102/1 teams up with the NIVA(National Independent Venue Association for the Save Our Stages, a 24-hour radiothon. The event will raise funds for Milwaukee’s local independent music venues and NIVA members Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall, The Rave / Eagles Club, The Cooperage, Shank Hall and Cactus Club.

The Radiothon will feature an online silent auction running concurrently with the broadcast. Music memorabilia donated by the venues and musicians will be auctioned to help raise funds. The program will also include Milwaukee memories from some of the biggest alternative music artists, listen to local celebrities talk about their favorite shows and be able to take virtual tours of these historic venues along with other special features along the way.

Stream: FM1021Milwaukee.com

Mahmoud Amireh & Friends @ Linnemans, 8 p.m.

In the early 2000’s Mahmoud Amireh and fellow band members came to America for the first time, hired by Arabian Fest on the site of Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds. The Jordanian oud player loved Milwaukee so much he decided to stay. Now retired, Mahmoud is beginning to take up music again.

Note: Linnemans will be following the city’s regulations allow only 25% capacity and taking other precautions. Masks are required and available at the door.

Live Event (Free) | Livestream Information

Saturday, July 11

Drive-Through Beer Garden @ School Sisters of St. Francis, 2 p.m.

A drive-through beer garden? Why Not! The School Sisters of St. Francis' fundraising event invites you to make a pint-sized difference with this fundraising event. Support the sisters' mission with a Sister Water Beer Garden in a Box. The band Kaleidoscope band will perform from 2-6 p.m. Listen from the comfort of your car or watch the livestream.

Please note: All orders must be pre-paid with a credit card by Friday, July 10, at 3 p.m.

Facebook Event Information

Mark Herman Livestream @ Carma Labs

Known as a theatre organist, performing concerts and silent film presentations Mark Herman plays live on the world's largest theatre pipe organ. Installed in the headquarters of Carma Labs (makers of Carmex lip balm). For this performance Herman is taking requests.

Stream: Mark Herman's Facebook page

Monday, July 13

This is Milwaukee Talking 9 @ 7 p.m.

This virtual conversation about democracy is the ninth installment of “This is Milwaukee Talking.” It will feature three subjects from the project, Kellen "Klassik" Abston, Nyesha Stone and Markasa Tucker.

Adam Carr who instigated these online get togethers, will revisit the project’s questions and themes as well as a performance by Klassik.

Note: The event is free, but registration is required and space is limited.

Stream: Facebook event information