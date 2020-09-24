This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 24-30, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bruce Humphries

This week, you can watch livestream performances by Lack of Reason and Matthew Davies or take in concerts by Beatallica and Texas Dave Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Ethan Keller @ Transfer Patio, 6 p.m.

Veteran genre-blurring singer songwriter Ethan Keller performs on the patio. Masks are required to enter.

Friday, Sept. 25

ACA Drive In: Beatallica @ North Coast Center for the Arts (705 Larry Ct., Waukesha), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Erasing musical boundaries, it was a stroke of genius to combine the Beatles and Metallica, Musicianship and a sense of humor will be on display and Beatallica’s one-of-a-kind brand of musical mayhem might be the perfect prescription right about now.

Guests will be able to listen to the music from their car through a radio transmitter or feel free to bring a lawn chair to sit adjacent to your vehicle. A portion of the proceeds will go back to @Ronald McDonald House Charities® Eastern Wisconsin

Bruce Humphries & Lorenzo Ripani @ Kegel’s Beer Garden, 5 p.m.

Bruce Humphries & Lorenzo Ripani from the Milwaukee based Rockabilly Rebels, will be playing as a duo serving up high octane originals mixed with roots rock classics. Kegel’s Beer Garden observes social distancing.

Saturday, Sept. 26

You Don’t Know Nicotine Milwaukee debut @ Pop Up Drive-In, 178 N. Jackson St. 5:30 p.m.

With its original release canceled due to COVID-19, the latest documentary from award-winning Milwaukee director Aaron Biebert premieres this weekend. Details for other local screenings can be found here.

Covid Couch Series with Matthew Davies online @ 9 p.m.

Songwriter Matthew Davies hijacks the Cooperage’s Instagram for this livestream. Expect new songs from Davies album Middle Child, stripped down tunes from his group The Thriftones or maybe something from the brilliant and lo-fried Wish Peak.

Online Event link here.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Texas Dave Trio @ 1613B E Webster Pl., 4 p.m.

Texas Dave’s low-key songs capture the listener’s attention with no fanfare. His folk/blues/roots sound begins with an acoustic guitar and rack harmonica. This porch concert might be the perfect setting to check him out.

Monday, Sept. 28

Lack of Reason Live Stream @ 7:30 p.m.

Start your week off with a blast of music from Lack of Reason. This is the band’s first show since January and they should be kicking off the rust, loudly.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken @ Brew City Kayak, 5 p.m.

River Roundup presents The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken, as the group take to the high seas to close out the River Roundup Series. The nimble, scorching improvisational combo departs from Brew City Kayaks at 5pm, heading up the MKE River to The Harp Irish Pub for a short set and intermission before cruising back to Boone & Crockett for the socially distanced after party.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Music and Stars of Chile online @ 6 p.m.

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with a virtual star party in Chile. Astronomer Antonio Hales at the ALMA Observatory will take audiences on a virtual guide of the Chilean night sky. Chile is known as the "Capital of Astronomy" because of its very dark, clear skies. In his presentation, he will include aspects of the ALMA sounds project that he co-created.

Register here.