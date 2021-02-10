Activist Tory Lowe

× Expand Photo Credit: Tom Jenz

Tory Lowe is a one-man show, and his performance is about helping the victims of domestic violence. He says he is the most requested advocate in the state of Wisconsin. For over ten years, he has been tireless in his task. I met him last fall at a domestic violence prevention event in Washington Park. Strong and laser-focused, Tory exudes charisma.

You have an interesting and varied background.

I grew up on North Avenue in the inner city, went to North Division High School, one of the worst schools at the time. But I got a scholarship for football at Iowa Community Lakes College. Got my degree in mass communications. I was a deacon at the Bethlehem Temple Church from 15 until I turned 21. I was always helping the members, cutting the grass, bringing old ladies to church. When I was working in Worthington, Minnesota, some people came in and jumped me on my job. They were gonna tie me up and throw me into the hog grinder. I took ‘em to court and won. When I came back to Milwaukee, I already had a blueprint on how to fight discrimination. Since then, I’ve helped victims in 63 lawsuits against the state of Wisconsin across the whole state.

I’ve been walking the central city streets for years, talking to Black residents, listening to their stories. These people do not want crime or criminals in their neighborhoods. But the impression persists among outsider white people that the inner city is dangerous. Never go into the inner city. You might get robbed, assaulted or even killed.

Inner city residents want safety, want a better education, want to live a good life. But this is overshadowed by the media. They highlight the gangs, the crimes and robberies, but this can happen in any community. Tell me there is no domestic violence in the suburbs. There are maybe 150 homicides in the inner city each year. I handle around 80% of the victims’ families, try to help them. Think about this. In the suburbs, there are maybe 450 drug overdose deaths. You don’t hear about them. Which type of death is worse? It’s all death. Bottom line? I serve my community through journalistic advocacy and activism. In simple terms, I fight for victims. Victims of loss, injustice, crime, abuse, and marginalization.

Are you married?

I’m married. I’m 44 years old, and I have five children. I have responsibilities.