Central City Stories Podcast: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is Wisconsin’s first Black lieutenant governor and, at 33, one of the youngest. Before becoming lieutenant governor in 2018, Barnes served in the State Assembly for four years, representing District 11 on Milwaukee’s North Side. He authored legislation on juvenile justice reform, out-of-home care for youth in the foster system, early prison release, expanding victim and witness advocacy services, a community schools grant program and tuition-free enrollment for technical colleges.

