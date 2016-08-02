Mandela Barnes
Mandela Barnes is the Best Choice in State Senate District 4
We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Walker’s Work-for-Food Program Is Struggling
State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more
Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Proposal Could Reduce Gun-Involved Suicides and Homicides
The Lethal Violence Protective Orders bill authored by state Sen. Nikiya Harris Dodd (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) would allow a friend or family member who’s witnessed someone threaten to harm themselves or othe... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Milwaukee Marijuana Ordinance Still in Play
The Milwaukee Common Council voted to delay a measure that would vastly reduce the fine for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Alderman Nik Kovac cited the ordinance’s enforcement as contributing to the city’s racial disparities. At the... more
May 19, 2015 11:08 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Rep. Mandela Barnes on Jeff Stone’s Voter Suppression Bill: ‘Like a Civil War Reenactment’
Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more
May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Tamara Grigsby: ‘Light Always Prevails’
The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more
Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Top Stories of 2012
It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more
Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Morning After
Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more
Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Endorsements
In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
The Politics of Race
Even though racism remains one of the most intractable social problems in America, the politics of race... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Assembly District 11 Candidates: Barnes v. Fields
The redrawn Assembly District 11 now stretches further north and east into Glendale, taking in areas that had been in Districts 10 and 12. Longtime AD 10 state Rep. Jason Fields faces newcomer Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary to be held on.. more
Jul 13, 2012 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
