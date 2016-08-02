RSS

Mandela Barnes

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM News

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more

Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM News Features 9 Comments

Photo by David Ohmer flickr cc

The Lethal Violence Protective Orders bill authored by state Sen. Nikiya Harris Dodd (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) would allow a friend or family member who’s witnessed someone threaten to harm themselves or othe... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:33 PM News Features 6 Comments

The Milwaukee Common Council voted to delay a measure that would vastly reduce the fine for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Alderman Nik Kovac cited the ordinance’s enforcement as contributing to the city’s racial disparities. At the... more

May 19, 2015 11:08 PM News Features 3 Comments

Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more

May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Daily Dose

Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more

May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Daily Dose

The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more

Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM News Features

It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more

Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM News Features

Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more

Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Daily Dose

In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Even though racism remains one of the most intractable social problems in America, the politics of race... more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

The redrawn Assembly District 11 now stretches further north and east into Glendale, taking in areas that had been in Districts 10 and 12. Longtime AD 10 state Rep. Jason Fields faces newcomer Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary to be held on.. more

Jul 13, 2012 6:18 PM Daily Dose

Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

