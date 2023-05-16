Melanie Ricks: Popular Bucks In-Game Announcer & Talk Show Host

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Melanie Ricks Melanie Ricks

Milwaukee’s Melanie Ricks is an entertainer. For 10 years, she’s been the in-arena announcer and interviewer for the Milwaukee Bucks. She also has her own radio talk show, “Nothin’ But the Truth,” on 101.7FM The Truth. Amicable and ambitious, Ricks is interesting and interested, which I found out when we met at the Anodyne Coffee Shop in the Fifth Ward. Through a winsome grin, she told me, “I’m a career girl, and I haven’t scratched the surface of where I can go.”

We sat down at a tall table, and when I returned from getting coffee, she had been cornered by a friendly fan who had recognized her. Ricks has a disarming charm. You meet her, and you like her.

At 31 years young and single, Ricks’ journey has been all up hill. She grew up in zip code 53208. Her stepfather worked at the Harley Davidson factory near Capitol Drive, and her mother worked in banking and finance. Before she was 10, things changed quickly for the family. Behind their house ran an alley where there had been break-ins and robberies. The Ricks family decided to get out of that neighborhood and moved to Brown Deer. From ages 10 to 18, she attended Brown Deer Middle and Brown Deer High Schools. She welcomed the diverse student population. Ricks said, “I found myself in a true melting pot, my first exposure to different ethnic groups and economic social classes. I had been dancing since I was three years old. The friends I danced with were often from Mequon where we performed, and I got to see that different world.”

You said you experienced diversity in your formative school years. What was that like?

I always had a multicultural group of core friends—two of us were Black, one was white, one was Asian and one was Hispanic.

I wish every kid could grow up that way.

It would make life so much better. This exposure tapped into my skill set. I think I’m meant to be able to talk with anyone and make them feel welcome.

You went to the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and you majored in broadcast journalism. When did you begin to see yourself in a broadcasting career?

Right away. My mom thought it would be a good field for me. I was having fun going to college, just being a college kid. I danced for the Milwaukee Bucks starting my freshman year of college and stayed on the team for four years. During my sophomore and junior year, I was a cheerleader for the Bucks.

You later became the in-arena announcer for the Bucks. When did you get that job?

When I was 21, Andrea Williams, the regular in-arena host, got sick. I always admired Andrea. She was incredible. (Andrea Williams, a long-time local radio personality, is currently a news reporter for TMJ4.) My boss, executive producer for game-night Bucks entertainment, Johnny Watson, called and asked me to fill in for Andrea. Ever since, I’ve been the in-arena host. I was promoted to the full-time position starting about six years ago.

101.7 The Truth radio caters to Milwaukee’s Black community and is fairly new. I’ve listened to the different talk show programs and have written articles on your radio station. 101.7 The Truth seems to fill a void for Black listeners. Is that true?

Absolutely. You are spot-on. We are Milwaukee Black Talk, but we do occasionally have diverse listeners. I sometimes have white listener fans approach me on the street.

Your own radio show is on from noon to 1 p.m. every week day. It’s called “Nothin’ But The Truth with Melanie Ricks.” How did you get your own talk show job with the station?

I was working full time for the Bucks, managing all of our entertainment pieces. Then, COVID came along, and I was out of work for six months. When I saw a posting about a new radio station looking for Black talk show hosts, I applied. I did the audition and was hired as a co-host for “MKE In the Morning,” drive time. I knew I wanted to have my own show. A couple months ago, they did some shifting in the lineup, and my new show was launched, “Nothin’ But The Truth with Melanie Ricks.” Kyle Wallace and Ben Jammin appear with me, and we are all in our early 30s.

Describe your talk show. I sense that the show is geared to a younger adult audience—maybe 18 to 45?

You are correct, but I do hope listeners of all ages feel they can talk to us.

You once said, “I want my talk show to be about making everyone feel comfortable no matter where they come from.” Your show seems to steer away from the latest in the political wars and instead focuses on social issues. Topics like love relationships, the woman’s world, fashion, the importance of celebrities, and social media influencers. Am I right about this?

Great assessment. You are absolutely right about that. With any show, you have a vision of what you hope it will be. In reality, you kind of blast off and see what happens. You are not sure what you’re getting. You can plan until you’re blue in the face, but I am in live entertainment. I have found that what resonates with our listeners are things that are socially topical and relatable. My show is on from noon to 1 p.m. People are on their lunch breaks. They don’t want to over-think or get upset. We try to make listeners laugh, take them away from reality.

Here is a broad topic: the racism issue. In the last several years, various incidents nationally and locally have provoked racism issues. Here are some examples: the Dontre Hamilton killing by a white Milwaukee police officer in Red Arrow Park; a Black cop killing Sylville Smith at the gas station in Sherman Park; the white cop shooting a Black man in Kenosha; and of course the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. Protests and unrest erupted. Black activists emerged. White people felt guilty and put up Black Lives Matter yard signs. Through all this period, the social and mainstream media have exacerbated the racism issues. This is quite sad since racism is probably the most insidious issue in America and the world. It saddens me that the human race is letting this tribalism foment. Can I get your thoughts on racism if you care to share them? Can we ever overcome this terrible divide?

I have a hot take. I do not believe we Americans can overcome racism until we all look the same or we are all of mixed race. When you think of relatability, it’s easier to vouch for, respect and understand people who look like you. In America, the deep roots of racism extend from slavery, people feeling they are above others because of ancestry. But there is an intimidation factor in how we look. I do think that someday we can create a society where racism does not exist, but I don’t think it can happen if we look different. At least, in my lifetime.

There is a difference between racism and prejudice. If you’re racist, we shouldn’t have anything to do with you. However, when it comes to prejudice, we are all prejudiced. You are Black. I am white. My background is different than yours, and so I view the world differently. Let’s put it out there and share our prejudices. Let’s get it over with. That’s my theory.

Talking about prejudice makes people too uncomfortable, I think. But it is those people who refuse to talk about it that are the biggest culprits in keeping prejudice hidden.

Many whites feel guilty about what has happened and is happening to Blacks.

Then talk about it. If you feel guilty, then why won’t you talk about your prejudices? In many ways, if you don’t want anything to do with prejudice, it’s just as bad. It’s called the bystander effect, meaning you know there is a problem, but because it doesn’t affect you, then out of sight, out of mind.

Also, the white culture, especially in small towns, is so much different than the urban Black culture. But so what? We are all Americans.

I see your point. I guess we all just go off the headlines.

Unfortunately, the media often portray Milwaukee’s urban communities as crime ridden. Black residents do not trust the media.

Why would they if all they see are bad stories about their neighborhoods?

You are an influencer in Milwaukee. What is that like?

I don’t see myself in that way. However, people do recognize me wherever I go. To be an influencer is interesting.

Do you feel a sense of responsibility in that role?

Yes, 100 percent. I am used to responsibility because in my family I am the big sister to my two little brothers and to my 13-year-old sister. A lot of parents listen to my show with their kids, and then bring their kids to the Bucks games. I just try to be me and not invent some kind of persona. People do ask my opinion, and I try to be approachable. I am an empath. I want everyone around me to feel comfortable.

You are 31 years old and a millennial. What do you think of your generation?

(Grinning) We’re the best generation, but we are spoiled. I think we grew up at the perfect time. I remember a non-digital world, and I remember when I got my first social media space. I feel like I know both worlds. We millennials grew up as social media grew up.

What I admire so much about your generation is that you are living the dreams of the women who came before you and who demonstrated for Women’s Lib.

Our generation is empowered. We stick up for people. We don’t just do what society tells us is the norm.