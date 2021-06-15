Porchia Stinson/ViV Vid, Rap Artist and Dancer

× Expand Photo Credit: Tom Jenz Rap artist and dancer Porchia ViV Vid Stinson

Porchia Stinson holds a degree in Criminal Justice, works full-time at Job Corps, and is the mother of three children. But there is another side to her. She is a Milwaukee rap artist and dancer. As an artist, she calls herself ViV Vid. Positive motivation pervades her art form. We met in a Starbucks on the north side and talked for quite a while. I found her formidable, curious, and engaging.

How come you call yourself ViV Vid?

ViV Vid is an acronym for very intense verses and very intense dancer. My first love is dance. I teach dance at the African American Women’s Center. But I love to rap as well. I’ve rapped for a number of good causes.

You grew up in the central city, right?

North Side of Milwaukee. My family moved around, but we ended up living near 24th and Hampton. It’s where I spent my teen years. I have four sisters and a younger brother. My parents are not together, but I have a close relationship with both of them. They supported and believed in me, instilled confidence. They taught me to be self-sufficient. My dad had a phrase: “Forget those hooks and hit those books.”

What was your neighborhood like? Was there crime and violence? Were there gangs?

My neighborhood could be violent at times. I remember people getting shot and dying but not anyone close to me. There were gangs like Hampton HPT and the Hunnid Boys. I tried to do extracurricular activities to keep myself out of trouble. I ended up going to high school at Bay View on the South Side. They had a law program, and I wanted to be a lawyer. But when I went there, I discovered my love for music, got into talent shows, pre-prom fashion shows, I love fashion. Any venue where I could perform. But I ended up with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2011. I’m 31 now.

How did you get interested in dancing and singing?

I learned how to dance when I learned how to walk. I just kind of naturally became a performer as a kid. My dad was a performer, singer and dancer.

Do your rap lyrics and poetry echo the social justice movements?

I’m an advocate for peace and change. I did a song about stopping domestic violence. Recently, I wrote part of the song about preventing reckless driving in the OVER THE LIMIT music video. But many of my songs are about self-motivation, challenging myself to make positive, upbeat motivating music. If I motivate myself, maybe I can motivate others. I think that’s a big issue with the Black Lives Matter movement. For us to move forward as individuals, we each need motivation.

Let’s talk about your involvement in the "Over The Limit" music video about the prevention of reckless driving.

I know Tracey Dent, head of Voices Against Violence. A while back we collaborated on the domestic violence song. Reckless driving hits me personally. work at Job Corps, and we lost a student to reckless driving. That hurt. And I have a very close friend whose 7-year old daughter was killed in a reckless driving accident. I reached out to Tracey Dent and suggested we do a music video. I wrote a verse, and a few other artists wrote verses, and we all performed. The music video speaks directly to dangerous drivers.

Rap me the verse you wrote.

And right there in Starbucks, Porchia switched into her artist mode and gave a compelling performance.

If it ain’t productive, it shouldn’t be on your checklist

People driving everyday, stop driving reckless

You base-line speedin’ like you got a death wish

Another mom and dad with a dog tag necklace

Drinkin and drivin’ got you headed the wrong way.

You headed for self destruction, what more can I say.

You know, there is a wonderful rhythm that is part of rap music art, kind of a drumbeat. I can hear it in your performance.

I think it’s a cadence

Is there a favorite verse from any other songs you’ve written?

My favorite is from the song, “Self-Motivation,” which shows the belief in myself, my struggles I’ve gone through, and how I overcame them.

SELF MOTIVATION by Porchia Viv Vid Vinson

I know my purpose, recognize my passion

so I proceed to progress I got to make it happen/

Not worried bout who laughing, or doubting me,

Cause I believe in myself and all that imma be/

and I aint there yet, but I already see it

My videos and my face on the magazine/

Not chasing your average dream, that's not the one for me/

I'm chasing my reality and what is meant to be/

So I'mma go hard persevere through it all/

Get back up if I fall, dust myself off./

No I won't give up. Cause I've always been a winner

Mama didn't raise me to be a quitter.

She said "if you want it have a vision Ask, Believe, Receive

Cause anything is Possible with GOD”/

So that's the reason I keep going

These haters ain't stopping me/

Your rap song makes me think of the problem with many of the Black people I’ve encountered in the central city, and it might be the lack of self-motivation. If you live in a neighborhood with an underbelly of crime and dysfunction, poor education, abandoned houses and buildings, streets in disrepair, crumbling infrastructure, and if you don’t see much hope, it’s hard to be motivated.

To some extent, I agree with you, but parents are really important. They play a big role. How you believe in yourself and what you choose to do. If you don’t have strong parents, that can be an unfortunate reality for some people.

But as you get older, you have to understand, make choices, good or bad, and that they have consequences. You really do need to believe in yourself. But the parents are the key. They need to be firm and fair. Tough love. I practice this with my own kids. My oldest is a girl, 10, and I have two boys, s6and 2. I like to keep them motivated.