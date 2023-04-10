April is Wisconsin Native Plant Month

× Expand Image via Getty Images / iStockPhoto Goldenrod

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed a proclamation officially designating April 2023 as Wisconsin Native Plant Month. The move has been made in collaboration with the four member clubs of the Garden Club of America (GCA) in the state of Wisconsin. The GCA has been leading this effort across all 50 states and Washington, DC, to increase awareness of the critical role that native plants play in supporting a healthy environment, thriving wildlife and pollinator populations, reducing the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and cleaning air and water, among other benefits.

Anne Noyes, the Midwest region zone representative of the Garden Club of America, said, "We are thrilled to have worked with Governor Evers' office to officially proclaim April 2023 as Wisconsin Native Plant Month, highlighting the important role native plants play in our ecosystems. The GCA is proud to support this effort in educating our communities about the benefits of native plants. We invite Wisconsinites to join us in protecting our state's rich biological heritage by removing non-native, invasive plants from yards and communities and planting native trees, shrubs, and flowers in their place."

The Garden Club of America and its member clubs are committed to preserving and expanding native plant habitats, helping to build awareness about the importance of native plants in sustaining healthy ecosystems, promoting biodiversity, encouraging the removal of non-native, invasive plants, and supporting all efforts to help native bees, butterflies, birds, other pollinators, and wildlife. All plants protect our planet's natural resources, including air, water, and soil. A significant number of North American native species, including insects, caterpillars, birds, and other animals, are at risk of extinction because they cannot eat non-native plants. In addition, habitat loss, the use of invasive species, climate change, and pesticide use are contributing to their steep decline.

Through the Native Plant Month proclamation, Wisconsin and its citizens can engage and make a difference right at home. Wisconsinites are invited to learn more about native plants and their importance to the ecosystem, remove non-native, invasive plants from yards and communities, and plant native trees, shrubs, and flowers in their place. By taking these simple steps, Wisconsinites can help support a healthy environment, thriving wildlife and pollinator populations, and clean air and water for all.