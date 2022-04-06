Bliffert Lumber Powers Up With Solar

× Expand Photo: Bliffert Lumber & Hardware Bliffert Lumber solar panels Bliffert Lumber solar panels

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware’s Riverwest location is committed to reducing its carbon footprint. In March, the first full month of solar energy production, they exceeded expectations with a calculated environmental benefit of 9,606.11lb CO2 emission saved or the equivalent 72.58 trees planted.

January saw the installation of the Arch Solar-designed solar solution for the Wisconsin climate for Bliffert’s Riverwest location. The solar array will offset 54.67% of Bliffert's electrical consumption with an estimated annual savings of $10,329 / 63,648 kWh produced by solar annually.

“Anyone in construction knows that reducing the environmental impact of the industry is a heavy burden to shoulder. Bliffert’s commitment to reduce their carbon footprint and set an example for the community has been a motivating journey,” said Andrew Holmstrom of Arch Solar.

For over 115 years Bliffert Lumber and Hardware has been part of the local community. Bill Fogle, of the fifth-generation family-owned business said, “We are proud to invest in solar, a solution that is innovative and forward-looking in addition to saving costs and hope we can inspire others in the industry and the community to follow our lead.”

More information: bliffertlumber.com/about-us and archelec.com/about-arch.