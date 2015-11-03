Solar Energy
Good News for Wisconsin’s Solar Industry
In a carefully watched case with national implications for the solar power industry, a Dane County district judge ordered Friday that We Energies can’t impose an extra tax on its residential customers who own rooftop solar panels. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Solar Advocates Push Back Against Walker’s PSC
The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more
Feb 10, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Punishing Good Citizenship and Energy Efficiency
Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 36 Comments
State Calls Foul on Phony Supporters of We Energies Rate Hike
We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more
Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Learn More about We Energies’ Clean Energy Rate Changes Tonight
Sep 11, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Solar Panels Boost Hot Water Products
Jack Daniels, co-owner of Milwaukee-basedHot Water Products, one of the largest distributors of thermal solarpanels in the Midwest, isn’t one to go with the flow. “We’re not,The New Economy more
Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE