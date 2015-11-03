RSS

Photo by Tim Fuller Flickr CC

In a carefully watched case with national implications for the solar power industry, a Dane County district judge ordered Friday that We Energies can’t impose an extra tax on its residential customers who own rooftop solar panels. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:54 PM News Features 5 Comments

Thinkstock

The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more

Feb 10, 2015 4:26 PM Expresso 6 Comments

Thinkstock

Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Taking Liberties 36 Comments

We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more

Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Sep 11, 2014 3:51 PM Daily Dose

Jack Daniels, co-owner of Milwaukee-basedHot Water Products, one of the largest distributors of thermal solarpanels in the Midwest, isn’t one to go with the flow. “We’re not,The New Economy more

Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

