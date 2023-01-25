Brady Street BID Looks at Pedestrian Safety

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Brady Street Brady Street

Brady Street has a long history, anchoring one of Milwaukee’s most vibrant neighborhoods. While the recent announcement of plans for an 11-story hotel at the street’s east end would certainly add another chapter to the evolution of Brady Street, it also may figure into proposals to make the street more pedestrian-friendly.

A key thoroughfare, it is home to an eclectic mix of shops, clubs, restaurants and bars—with churches and schools nearby. Pedestrian safety has been a concern with three deaths since September.

Densely populated by day and often bustling during evenings, the area is a unique mix of neighborhood families going back generations bumping up against condo-dwellers and a street of energetic nightlife.

How to increase pedestrian safety?

Madison’s State Street is free of motorized traffic with exceptions like city buses and emergency vehicles. Could Brady Street take a cue from our state capitol?

According to Brady Street BID (Business Improvement District) director Rachel Taylor, the BID has hired firms to study options to see if a two-block stretch from North Warren Avenue to North Franklin Place could be made safer for pedestrians.

While the pedestrianization study is in the early stages, any plans to close the street to vehicle traffic would require approval from the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Taylor says her interest is “looking at it in a serious way.” To see if there are viable options. She says it is entirely possible the decision may be to make no changes.

GRaEF engineering and architecture and design firm The Kubala Washatko Architects (TKWA) have been hired to do the study. Taylor also noted a pedestrian committee was formed made up of residents and business owners reflecting the diversity of the area, to offer input.

According to Taylor, in a meeting with now-current Alderman Jonathan Brostoff in May of 2022, the topic of pedestrian safety came up. Since being elected, he has continued to support the idea. Key elements for pedestrian projects include density of the neighborhood and strength of the business district. Research in these areas would help determine if pedestrianization can be successful.

What happens if…

Should a pedestrianization plan be adopted, how will the rerouting of traffic patterns affect the neighborhood? Taylor noted this as well, implying residents might be impacted by higher rates from redirected flow of traffic.

Likewise, a pedestrian plan might decrease the amount of on-street parking on Brady. How would this be handled? The idea of surface lots and parking structures might become part of the conversation.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood could offer some clues. Another vibrant area, foot traffic is steady during the day with night life similar to Brady Street, including theaters, a variety of shops and restaurants. It is also part of the city’s streetcar route.

According to Taylor, the timeline for any project is dependent on moving through several levels. The consultants’ report needs to be finished and presented to the pedestrianization committee, then the BID board would have the chance to chime in. She says information and renderings could be presented to the public by mid-to-late-May, where folks could weigh in. Next, it would be presented to the Milwaukee Common Council.

Documenting Brady Street’s history

While Brady Street continues to evolve, a project has been underway to capture the neighborhood’s rich history. For a documentary film, Brady Street BID partnered with docUWM and its program director Sean Kafer. Spanning over 200 years of history—from pre-European settlements all the way through post-pandemic—residents, local historians and individuals who’ve impacted the development of Brady Street will be interviewed for the project.

Originally planned to be one hour, the documentary may be expanded to 90 minutes. Student filmmakers are also assisting with project planning and conducting interviews. A target date of early 2024 has been set.

“We have a lot of awesome people who are getting up there” in age, Taylor says. It is important to have their stories told. She foresees, ideally, future BID directors could coordinate to add more chapters.

“Post-pandemic is the perfect time to stop and reflect,” she says dovetailing the documentary with pedestrianization project. “To understand the balance…an understanding of the past is an important fundamental part; looking backward while moving forward.”