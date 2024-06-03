Celebrating Its Legacy in Southeast Wisconsin, Wehr Nature Center Turns 50 With a Lot of Buzz!

× Expand Photo via Friends of Wehr Nature Center - friendsofwehr.com Wehr Nature Center Wehr Nature Center

“I knew Wehr before it was Wehr,” said Milwaukee historian John Gurda. “As a kid growing up in Hales Corners, my friends and I spent a lot of time in the woods after school and during the summer.”

Gurda is the ultimate presenter to ring in Wehr Nature Center’s 50th Anniversary. He will chronicle how Wehr Nature Center came to be through Socialist visionaries like Charles Whitnall, highlighting its legacy in southeast Wisconsin. And he’ll focus on the importance of an urban wilderness in the larger context of Milwaukee’s park tradition.

“Wehr Nature Center is one of the brightest stars in Milwaukee County's stellar park system. How many places are there where you can feel like you're up north in a major metropolitan area?” said Gurda.

The first ever Pollinator Brunch fundraiser in honor of the 50th anniversary is set for September 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. nestled in the beautiful nature preserve. It will be a reservation only event.

Local chefs are creating a seasonal menu with artisanal plant-based beverages and small plate appetizers to showcase local, innovative, sustainable food and beverage businesses. Music duo Frogwater, a cross-pollination of musical genres from Celtic and bluegrass to Americana and blues, will play throughout the festivities in perfect harmony with the sounds of nature.

The event includes a live and silent auction of enticing items to further support the “Rooted and Growing” expansion campaign at Wehr. A dynamic future is in store for this precious parcel of wildlife. Contributions from the community make this a reality.

“Why Not a Brunch?”

Carly Hintz, Wehr’s director for the past two and a half years, merrily described the brunch idea as “Well, why not a brunch?” In her short window of leadership, she has upleveled Milwaukee County Parks’ only nature preserve and educational center and has set a course for the next 50 years.

Previous to her position at Wehr, Hintz was the education director at Riveredge Nature Center, and before that, she worked at six other nature centers around the country. When she started at Wehr, there were a lot of issues to tackle because of the Covid shut down and resulting budget restraints—dilapidated signs, overgrowth, invasive species. Using the downtime wisely, Hintz and the team rebranded, reinfused their digital presence, updated signage in the park and focused on expanding accessibility through meaningful partnerships.

After eight years without a land steward, Hintz rallied Milwaukee County Parks to hire Jeffery Veglahn to manage the preserve. Regular visitors can see Veglahn’s handiwork on the beach prairie and oak savanna areas. By removing non-native, invasive species, and using a controlled or prescribed fire technique, he has increased biodiversity and created better conditions for … pollinators!

Accessible Destination

Wehr Nature Center is also a host site for AAW all-terrain wheelchair making it a leading destination for accessibility with over one mile of boardwalk, a sizable all-season pier, an observation blind and a viewing deck perched among the trees. Naturalist and educator Emily Brown manages this exceptional project at Wehr.

Hintz is very enthusiastic about these changes. “Projects like a universally designed restroom, an accessible observation blind to view wildlife, expansion of the boardwalk, to not only to make it more accessible but to create less soil compaction and inhibit water erosion. We now know that 100K visit us annually and we want to be mindful of how we balanced our increased visitors with our first priority, which is the plants and wildlife. In the past there has been a philosophy of being a hidden gem but I don’t believe it is fair to hide such an important community resource.

“We need people to believe in us, become members, share programs, attend programs, volunteer their time. And, if you have the means, to donate to the 50th campaign and be stewards of the earth,” added Hintz.

“It is an honor to work with 15 volunteer Friends of Wehr board members who are committed to sustaining an accessible nature destination; a place for all seasons, a place for everyone,” noted Friends of Wehr Board President Cindy Lorentzen. “As a non-profit organization, Friends of Wehr’s mission is to support and promote Wehr Nature Center and its hands-on environmental learning experiences,” Lorentzen added.

Trail Ambassadors

Volunteer coordinator, and Wehr Naturalist, Mary Gaub has been part of the staff for over three decades. Gaub is responsible for maintaining the vital corps of 300 active and 200 temporary volunteers, including trail ambassadors.

“Wehr would not exist without our volunteers. In 2023, they contributed nearly 15,000 hours of service valued at over $400,000. That is the equivalent to six-seven additional full time employees! Our volunteers are a special family, involved in every aspect of the Nature Center from helping with special events, to working on the Friends of Wehr Board, to helping manage the land, to teaching our environmental education programs for Milwaukee area students," Gaub continued.

“Trail ambassadors, a relatively new volunteer opportunity, filled a need to be the eyes and ears of staff out on the trails, encouraging visitors to follow the guidelines to protect the natural landscape at Wehr and answer questions visitors may have. Howard Aprill, another Wehr Naturalist and myself, assisted by a Milwaukee County Parks ranger, provide the three hour Trail Ambassador training course.”

Gateway to Green Space

Howard Aprill, like Gaub, has been on the team for almost 30 years. He spent his childhood visiting Wehr. “Fortunately, my family brought us here many times over the years. It was my ‘gateway experience’ to green spaces, wildlife, and nature. Growing up, I thought to myself ‘I would love to work at a place like Wehr,’ said Aprill. “The best part about it is that every day, every season, every visitor interaction is different. All of which is an opportunity to help people understand and appreciate our connection to the natural world.

“I take the nature center out into the community through the Nature Speakers Bureau; train volunteers; work with the live animals in our Animal Ambassador program: and work on the restoration and protection of an ephemeral pond which is critical frog habitat,” he continued. “It’s amazing: even our bad days in the field are better than most folks’ good days in the office.”

Naturalists Howard Aprill and Emily Brown will co-emcee the 50th Anniversary Pollinator Brunch on September 15. Along with the entire Wehr team and FOW board members, they will be on hand to answer questions and meet guests. They will tell us about Wehr’s enterprising projects that include a three-season classroom, an expanded natural play space, a welcome visitor kiosk, a stewardship garage and next stages in becoming a regional leader to serve more people.

Director Carly Hintz is determined to connect more people with nature and provide equitable access to everyone.

You can pollinate the good stuff by becoming a member of Wehr Nature Center and/or supporting its future at the 50th anniversary Pollinator Brunch!

Tickets are on sale now and space is limited: friendsofwehr.org