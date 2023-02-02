City of Milwaukee Awarded $5.5 Million in Traffic Safety Grants

× Expand Image via vitpho Getty Images/iStockphoto 1343101316

Milwaukee’s reckless driving problem has been discussed at length in the past several months, and funds from the United States Department of Transportation will look to combat the problem.

On Thursday, the city announced a $4.4 million traffic safety grant from the federal government via the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant. An additional $1.1 million of alotted money will be used for traffic preventative control infrastructure.

“Safe streets are vital to our quality of life. This federal resource will lead to greater safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, scooter riders and stroller pushers throughout these neighborhoods,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson via statement.

The city looked at five main areas for improvement across the city, all of which have seen significant pedestrian injury due to excessive or reckless traffic:

Capitol Drive, from Roosevelt to 15 th

Atkinson Avenue, from Capitol to MLK

Cesar Chavez Drive and 16th Street, from Pierce to Forest Home

Greenfield Avenue, from Cesar Chavez to 6th

Forest Home Avenue, from 16th to Lincoln

In total, 26 intersections across the city will receive upgrades and redesigns in order to ensure safety requirements are met. There is also an aspect of the project dedicated to ADA compliance for the disabled, prioritizing signals for those with visual and audible disabilities.

Amongst the designed infrastructure to improve safety, the city will be installing islands, curb extensions, ADA compliant ramps and more to slow down cars, as well as create shorter crossing points for pedestrians. Intersections with more than five legs will be redesigned in order to reduce driver confusion and sudden changes in turns. Signals and signs will also be upgraded at the main locations as well, to increase visibility and ultimately prevent injury.

For more information about the traffic grants and proposed projects, visit the Milwaukee County website.