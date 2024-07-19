"Elysian Arcs" to Illuminate Marcus Performing Arts Center

× Expand Photo Via Marcus Performing Arts Center - marcuscenter.org Elysian Arcs

On Saturday, July 20, the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) Outdoor Grounds will be transformed as the much-anticipated "Elysian Arcs" installation takes shape. This immersive public art project, crafted by the award-winning Sydney-based design studio Atelier Sisu, will make its U.S. debut, promising to captivate audiences with its grandeur and innovative design.

"Elysian Arcs" will feature five colossal inflatable arcs, each standing just over 20 feet tall. These towering structures will be meticulously positioned and inflated by the Atelier Sisu team, who previously dazzled with their "Evanescent" installation—an array of inflatable bubbles that garnered widespread acclaim.

The installation will be a prelude to Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT, a vibrant celebration of visual and performing arts running from July 23 to 27. This five-night event will offer free performances by national and regional artists, various food trucks, activities and much more, providing an enriching cultural experience for the community.

Attendees on Saturday will witness the assembly and inflation of the "Elysian Arcs," a process that is sure to be a visual spectacle in itself. The towering arcs will dominate the landscape, setting a striking scene that promises to be both awe-inspiring and photo-worthy.