Future Voters Fest to Engage Milwaukee Youth on September 25

The Future Voters Fest, also known as the Festival de Futuros Votantes, will be held in Milwaukee on Sept. 25 from 4:30-6 p.m. at La Plazita Parklet, located at the intersection of 16th and Forest Home Avenue. The event aims to educate and engage the community, especially young people, about the importance of voting.

The festival is supported by several local organizations, including Cristo Rey Admissions Office, the Don & Sallie Davis Boys and Girls Club, La Causa Charter School, the League of Women Voters Milwaukee County, Muskego Way Forward, Safe and Sound District 2, UMOS Raíces Program, VIA, the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign (WIVEC) and VoteRiders.

Future Voters Fest will offer interactive, bilingual activities in both Spanish and English. Teens, children and their families can participate in mock elections, games and other hands-on experiences that highlight the significance of voting in maintaining a healthy democracy. Additionally, the event will feature giveaways, including school supplies, to encourage participation.

"Young people have a lot to offer, and we need to include them in the voting process so that we, as a community, can get to a better place," said Jake Spence, the Wisconsin State Coordinator for VoteRiders.

In the event of rain, the festival will be postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 2. For more information, visit the League of Women Voters Milwaukee County website.