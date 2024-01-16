Gender Affirming Services, Supplies and Education for Trans and Queer Folks

× Expand Photo by Wyatt Meyer The Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot crew The Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot crew

Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot is a mutual aid resource that provides free gender affirming services, supplies and education to trans and queer folks in the Milwaukee area. Run by Wyatt Meyer and Linda Wesp, the Depot sets up every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Zao MKE on Milwaukee’s East Side. The depot offers three primary accommodations: injection assistance, injection supplies and a sober community space.

Wyatt Meyer first had the idea for Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot because he had previously lived in Minnesota and knew of a similar resource there called Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition. “That’s where I got my first shot of testosterone,” he recalls. “When I moved to Milwaukee, I figured that there would be something similar for help with getting on hormones - but found that there was nothing. For several years I was meeting with local orgs and would pitch something like a ‘shot support’ where people could come and volunteers give them their injections—and they always thought it was a great idea—but that it was for me to figure out and do.”

Meyer and Linda Wesp met while Meyer had been acting as a standardized patient for the UW-Milwaukee College of Nursing. “I mentioned the idea to her and she fully agreed we should do it,” Meyer continues. “That’s what got the ball rolling.”

Reducing Barriers

Wesp is a healthcare provider and had seen a need for something like the depot in recent years, adding, “I never knew exactly what the solution was, but I did know that people help each other with their shots. The medical-industrial complex is full of barriers for people. I’d prescribe hormones for someone but then they couldn’t actually take it because of a whole host of reasons. When I met Wyatt and he had this idea, it became the solution I was looking for.”

Nurse practitioner Missy Melcher was instrumental in helping Meyer and Wesp get the depot off the ground as well. “Now we have a board of community leaders who are engaged and dedicated with helping us make decisions,” Meyer notes.

MKE Trans Health and Queer Depot officially launched last June. Meyer and Wesp chose Zao MKE to set up because of its accessibility, proximity to bus lines and inclusive values. One of their first initiatives had been a partnership with Company Brewing for Pride Week, where they took part in events such as queer trivia, a discussion panel and different socials, with a portion of drink sales donated to the depot.

Information Source

They have both supplies and materials to practice the injections with, as well as information about the name change process and chest binders. Folks coming for assistance with their shots must provide a photo ID and their prescription medication, then fill out an intake form, after which a volunteer performs the injection. Those who prefer to do their shots themselves are welcome to take supplies home. Plan B is available as well, provided by Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM).

Coming up January 17, the depot is hosting a Passport Night during their usual setup, helping folks navigate how to acquire or change information on their passport. Food will be provided, and a photographer will be present.

“Thankfully it’s been extremely easy to change your gender marker on your passport under the current administration,” Wesp notes. “But folks should definitely get it done before the next presidential cycle.”

Then on January 29 they are taking folks on a nature walk before returning to Zao for their regular services.

Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot is always looking for new volunteers; sign up to join them here. They plan to start collecting food donations and provide monthly community meals sometime in the near future. With more volunteers, the depot would eventually like to add a second day of the week to offer their services as well, likely at a location on Milwaukee’s North Side. They also hope to do more social events.

“We’ll continue figuring out what our community needs might be,” Wesp said. “There’s other health topics and issues that people are navigating like surgeries and sexual health stuff, so we’ll keep asking what people want to see here and then try to make it happen.” “It’s super fun to see all the people who want to come do different things at the depot,” Meyer concludes. “Our community has been very excited to have ideas for us.”

Donate to Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot at donorbox.org/support-mtqd to help them with rent and restocking supplies. Follow them on Instagram @mketranshealth. Fill out their community survey here.