Historic King Drive BID #8 Announces New Associate Director

× Expand Image via Historic King Drive BID Historic King Drive

The Historic King Drive Business Improvement District (BID) #8 has announced the appointment of Renée Lindner as its new Associate Director. The newly created position will support the continued evolution and expansion of services for the King Drive BID.

Lindner will be working closely with Historic King Drive BID #8 Executive Director, Raynetta “Ray” Hill, to implement the BID’s operating plan and achieve its annual goals. Her responsibilities will include managing and promoting the BID 8 Loan Fund, implementing the Main Street Program, as well as strengthening the Brew City Match partnership, leading the ThriveOn Collaboration Work Group, and engaging with the King Drive and Greater Milwaukee communities to advance the organization’s mission. Additionally, she will be representing the BID at meetings, conferences, and luncheons.

“We are pleased to welcome Renée as our new Associate Director,” said Raynetta Hill, Executive Director of the Historic King Drive BID #8. “Renée is uniquely well-positioned to support our continued innovation, with her extensive experience in business outreach and dynamic leadership style, she will help us move King Drive forward.”

Lindner has a wealth of experience in leadership positions within Milwaukee-area nonprofits. She has served as Outreach Specialist and Kiva Capital Access Manager at the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation, and as Outreach Manager of the Burleigh Street Community Development Corporation. In these positions, she established and maintained collaborative relationships with community partners and donors to support program services.

“I was drawn to the Historic King Drive BID #8’s rich history and impact, and now, I am excited to bring my passion for community development and advocacy to the organization,” shared Lindner. “I look forward to working alongside Ray, the Board and other committed stakeholders to continue the BID’s mission and vision for the future.”

The BID was established in 1992, with the mission of improving the King Drive District. The district has since fostered a culture that enjoys a trendy and authentic retail experience while attracting businesses that embrace the commitment to hard work and strong character that the area was founded on. Over the past 15 years, there has been over $400 million of new development in the BID. The BID members, partners, and the Harambee residential community work together to cultivate a thriving community.

For more information about Historic King Drive District #8, visit the BID website.